WCBI NEWS at 6 - 09/28/20

An attempted robbery turns deadly.

It happened in louisville this weekend.

Two brothers were surprised by a gunman wearing a mask.

Police chief sean holdiness says 33- year-old markevius jordan died in jackson from a gunshot wound.

Wcbi's bobby martinez talked with the chief, who is asking anyone who knows anything to say so.

A stern message to the wanted suspect..... "turn yourself in..

Do the right thing.."

The past 48 hours has been a busy one for both the louisville police and the winston county sheriff's department.

It was around 2 a.m.

Saturday morning at this home on mill street..

When louisville police chief sean holdiness says a masked robber paid a visit to jordan and his brother..

Sot - sean holdiness - louisville police chief "so far the information we have is that a person with a hoodie and mask on came up and attempted to rob them."

And during the attempted robbery..

"markevius' brother then had a struggle over the firearm and during the struggle, the handgun went off and struck markevius in the upper abdomen."

Holdiness says the suspect immediately ran.

"witness stated that the suspect ran west towards an area where there's a railroad tracks, a wooded area and it's kind of really dark in that general vicinity.

And at the time he was more concerned with his brother then where he was running."

Holdiness says this incident has left the community of louisville devastated..

"i don't know what this person could've been thinking other than he's selfish, he's a coward he has hurt our community, he has hurt a family beyond anything imaginable.

I can't imagine losing a brother a son to a tragedy that could've been avoided like this."

Reporting in louisville.

Bobby martinez wcbi news any one with any information is asked to contact louisville police or winston county crime stoppers at 662-773-9999.

Vo okolona police move quickly after a deadly shooting to make an arrest.

Tracy baskin jr. was arrested about half an hour after the early saturday morning shooting.

He's now charged with murder and remains in the chickasaw county regional correctional facility.

The shooting happened at okolona terrace apartments, that's just off gatlin street.

Chickasaw county coroner michael fowler says the victim, 32-year-old malcolm boone of okolona, died at the scene.

Investigators tell wcbi another person was also shot at the scene and taken to the hospital.

An autopsy has been ordered for boone.

A 26 year old baldwyn woman is charged in connection with arson at lee county landmark.

The fire happened about a week ago at barnett bridge on county road 1213.

That's in the pratts community.

The solid wood bridge is one of the oldest in the county.

The pratts/friendship and baldwyn fire departments were able to put the fire out before the bridge was destroyed.

Lee county jim johnson says the volunteer fire fighters did an outstanding job preserving the crime scene.

Johnson says their investigation led to katelyn hollis.

She is charged with felony malicious mischief on the early morning hours of september 22nd, this particular individual along with two others were there on the bridge.

While there, this female suspect that we have today that we have charged was maliciously committing an act on the bridge, and we do not believe at this time that it was anything that was deliberately done to destroy the bridge but her malicious act using fire did do severe damage to the bridge, catching it on fire as you can see in the scene behind me.

The district attorney says the charge of malicious mischief carries two times the penalties of the closest arson charge.

Witnesses say hollis was known to spend time walking the bridge and the creek nearby.

Investigators are not saying why they think hollis set the fire.

Evidence has been sent to the state crime lab for processing.

Bond has been set at $25,000.

Vo a noxubee county grand jury indicts a woman accused ofing a man in the head.

27-year-old jeraldine campbell is charged with attempted murder and armed robbery.

The shooting happened july 14th, near macon.

Noxubee county sheriff tommy roby says the victim was shot at a home on grissom road.

In the indictment, prosecutors allege campbell had a handgun when she took the victim's iphone.

That is why she is charged with armed robbery.

A lowndes county man is charged with a child sex crime.

30-year-old randy watkins is facing a molesting charge.

Deputies say the investigation started in late july.

Watkins was arrested late last week.

Forensic interviews were conducted with the alleged investigators say the child is under the age of 12.

Watkins is a registered sex offender after a may 2009 conviction.

He remains in the lowndes county jail on a hold by the department of corrections.

A calhoun county man is accused of running over his brother and then stealing another vehicle.

32-year-old james bevill was caught about 8 this morning.

He's charged with aggravated assault, grand larceny, and receiving stolen property.

Sheriff greg pollan says the incident started about 12:30 am on highway 341, just south of vardaman.

The sheriff believes bevill took another vehicle after hitting his brother with a car.

Bevill was eventually arrested on county road 311, west of calhoun city.

Deputies are still trying to figure out what sparked this incident.

The victim remains in the hospital.

His condition is unknown.

Not a lot of moisture is likely anytime soon but some showers could develop sunday.

Monday night: variably cloudy and much cooler.

Lows in the mid to low 50s.

Nw winds 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: a mix of sun & clouds with highs ranging from the upper 60s to the low 70s.

Breezy nw winds 10-15 mph.

More than 11 million dollars in federal funds are going to the alabama gulf coast.

Governor kay ivey says the federal disaster assistance money will go to hurricane sally survivors in baldwin, escambia, and mobile counties.

President trump signed the disaster declaration for alabama before the storm hit on september 16th.

The hurricane brought a lot of rainfall, a 121 mile per hour wind gust, and significant damage to the alabama and florida coasts.

Mississippi is one of 29 states seeing an increase in the average number of new covid-19 cases per day.

However, that trend is down today.

The mississippi state department of health is reporting 190 new positive tests, along with two deaths.

Numbers are generally lower on mondays... 601 people remained hospitalized throughout the state, with 147 of those patients in i.c.u.

More than 89 thousand people are presumed recovered in the state.

This means there are nearly 44 hundred presumed active cases in mississippi right now.

A letter is circulating online that appears to be from gov.

Tate reeves.

The letter is about the statewide mask mandate; however, it's a fake.

The mississippi emergency management agency confirmed this is not an official order.

A large number of grammatical errors is one way you know this is fake news.

The governor's current statewide mask mandate is actually set to expire september 30th unless it is extended.

All of the governor's official executive orders are posted on the secretary of state's website.

Vo this paperwork is actually legit... the deadline to register to vote in mississippi is just one week away.

If you plan on voting in the november third election, you must be registered to vote by monday, october 5th.

Mail-in registrations must also be post marked by october 5th.

For more information on how to register, you can visit our website, wcbi dot com.

President trump and democratic rival joe biden are preparing to square off in the first presidential debate tomorrow night in cleveland, ohio.

Cbs's skyler henry is there with a look at what's at stake in this first matchup.

I am looking very forward to the debate president trump has both praised his democratic opponent's debate experience áand accused joe biden of taking "performance enhancing drugs": no i'm not joking, i mean i'm willing to take a drug test, i think he should too.

The trump campaign released a new ad monday suggesting biden can't speak without a teleprompter: but former second lady jill biden said viewers will see a very clear distinction between the two candidates when they tune in tomorrow night: "when the american people see joe biden up there on that stage, they're going to see what a president looks like."

Some voters we spoke with here in cleveland say they'll be paying attention to see which candidate speaks to their values áandá offers plans for the future.

"i want to hear trump's plan versus biden's plan for our country."

"i want to see women's rights talked about lgbt community talke about, i want to see black lives matter talked about."

Political experts say the debate is actually unlikely to sway undecided voters.

"those people, at this point in the campaign, are very few and far between.

So it's really making sure your base is going to turn out and support you on election day."

President trump said he hasn't spent too much time getting ready, drilling flash cards and videos in between flights on air force one.

And cbs news has learned biden is doing both in- person and virtual preparation.

Skyler henry, cbs news, cleveland, ohio.

Engineers at mississippi state are designing cars of the future.

Flying cars and personal aircraft are the stuff of fiction and science fiction.

But as kris van cleave explains, the reality may here sooner that you think.

The fantasy of the flying car may finally be getting off the ground.

The toyota-backed company skydrive recently showed off a short, but successful test flight of the personal aircraft it's developing.

Innovators around the globe are going to new heights to create personal aircraft.... in all shapes and sizes.

03:43 we're seeing a lot of companies investing in this because the expectation is that by 2040 this is gonna be a multi trillion dollar industry.

Cnet roadshow's tim stevens says some are developing planes that double as a car..... but increasingly prototypes take off vertically.... no runway needed.

That includes uber's elevate.... basically ride sharing for the sky.

"uber wants to develop hubs that would exist in major cities where you could basically go there like a train station sort of thing, go up to the roof, hop in one of these things and then get out at the airport or maybe some station close to your home out in the suburbs."

Initially a pilot would be at the controls, but the plan is for the aircraft to eventually fly autonomously.

Airplane maker airbus is also working on an air taxi.

We visited their test site in oregon last year to see a flight&which only lasted a few minutes.

One of the challenges will be developing better lighter batteries that let these things fly farther and longer.

Their goal is launch a remotely controlled four seat craft called city airbus... but there's a major hurdle..... establishing regulations to manage the airspace.

"so a lot of questions need to be resolved before these things can really hit the air."

Uber is moving ahead and hopes to have a piloted aircraft by 20-23.

Skydrive is working to launch its personal vehicle that same year.

Kris van cleave, cbs news, washington.

Not a lot of moisture is likely anytime soon but some showers could develop sunday.

Monday night: variably cloudy and much cooler.

Lows in the mid to low 50s.

Nw winds 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: a mix of sun & clouds with highs ranging from the upper 60s to the low 70s.

Breezy nw winds 10-15 mph.

Tuesday night: mainly clear and cool.

Lows in the upper 40s.

Wednesday & thursday: mostly sunny and seasonably mild.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Lows in the 50s.

Friday & saturday: mostly sunny and cool.

Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Lows in the 40s.

Sunday: partly to mostly cloudy.

A 20% chance of showers.

Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Follow @wcbiweather on facebook, twitter, instagram, and the wcbi news app stinger preparations begin for week two of conference play for missisippi state...more from head coach mike leach, next in sports following mississippi state's and quaterback k.j.

Costello's season opening performance...a lot of hype is already building for what the bulldogs can do for the rest of the season m-s-u cracked into the top 25 ranked at number 16 in the ap top 25 poll for the team's highest ranking since 2018 costello was named the s-e-c offensive player of the week amongst countless other awards following his 623 yard and 5 touchdown performance against the tigers while that is plenty to get excited about if you're a mississippi state fan...coach leach says there's still plenty of room for this bulldog team to grow "i'll be the first to tell you, our team and k.j.

All combined probably aren't nearly as good as your impression.

I feel like we have a long way to go.

I think there's a lot of work we can do and what's fulfilling about it is like i said we played hard and we had a winning effort but i see a lot of things we can do better and so do our coaches and our players do to.

That's the other thing they're committed to getting better.

I hope we can take a big step in that direction this week."

Ole miss might've not named a starting quarterback before hosting florida in the season opener however, it was matt corral who was taking a majority of the reps for the rebels besides the obvious that the rebels fell to the gators, 51-33 the offense wasn't the problem ole miss still managed to total 613 yards of total offense and corral finished going 22-31 for 395 passing yards 3 touchdowns and one pick as the rebels prepare to head to kentucky for week two of s-e-c play...head coach lane kiffin looks to clean up some of corral's play "i think he did good job with his feet, getting out of trouble.

I think he was very composed, really good at adjusting with him on the sidelines.

Both quarterbacks were.

His feet are a bit all over the place at times in the passing game.

We got to clean that up since he was late on some balls that were really open that ended up being completed that could have been touchdowns."

Four full weeks of high school football down and thankfully still plenty more to go as the season grows longer...the play becomes better and the top five plays are hard to choose however, someone has to make the decisions...that being said...here's this weeks top five plays from week four of the endzone #5...cal-city hosting north pontotoc...q-b jackson lee throws to thomas clayton for the money score...cats go up 8-0 after the 2 pt conversion...city powers past the vvmen 36-14 #4..defending 2x champs nanih waiya....austin sanders with the handoff..plunges into the endzone...warriors out to a 7-nothing lead..warriors win 35-14 #3 west lowndes hosting vardaman...check out the power arm on this panther...qb melvin crawford rolls right and his cordarius mcgee for the score...panthers get the shutout 41- 0 #2...you knew this would be in here...the greenies hosting lafayette...chris ivy with the need for speed....takes it in himself...point city keeps on winning #1...the new albany bulldogs with bulldoze you for wins...watch out...c-j hill plows his way into the endzone...new albany would top amory 31-10 when we return...chief meteorologist keith gibson will have a last look at your forecast.

You are watching wcbi news at six.