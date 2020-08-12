Global  
 

PM defends ex-Australian leader Abbott as elected by ‘great liberal democratic’ country

Boris Johnson has defended trade role prospect Tony Abbott as “a guy who waselected by the people of the great liberal democratic nation of Australia”,amid allegations of homophobia and misogyny.

Ministers have come underpressure to scrap proposals to make the former Australian prime minister jointpresident of the relaunched Board of Trade.


