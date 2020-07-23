Tibetans cheer for security forces leaving for LAC amid tensions with China

Members of Tibetan Community -In-Exile in north Indian hill town of Shimla gathered to support the Indian Army troops of Special Tibetan Frontier Force heading for Line of Actual Control (LAC) along China border in Ladakh.Young, women, monks, Children elders of Tibetan community gathered at Panthaghati on National Highway 05 near Shimla to boost the morale of Indian Army before heading towards the conflict zone between India and China border region. Tibetans offered Khata (Buddhist prayer scarf offered to greet someone) to the troops here to wish them good luck. The Special Frontier Force or the SFF which is also known as the Vikas battalion were given warm respect and welcome with traditional Tibetan Buddhist practice and refreshments here on the road. The young Tibetan living in exile in India since birth feel proud to welcome and support their fellow Tibetans who are serving in Indian Army as frontline warriors for over 50 years now.
Members of the Indian, Vietnamese and the Tibetan communities held a protest outside the Capitol Hill in Washington against China. The protesters were holding anti-China posters, urging people to boycott Chinese products. They shouted slogans against China's expansionist policies against their neighbours. Posters urging China to vacate Akshai Chin and Kashmir were also seen during the protest. Since the Galwan standoff between India and China, anti-China protests have broken out in several cities in the United States. 'China is aggressively trying to steal the land from India in Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh. They are intimidating Bhutan. They have also claimed that the Tajikistan mountains belong to them. Vietnam, Malaysia, Japan, Russia are also victims of China's expansionist policies', said a protester Adapa Prasad. Members of Vietnamese community also lashed out against the Communist government of China and said that their fight is against the CCP and not the people of China. China's expansionist policy has been slammed by countries across the world. China also faced flak for the Galwan faceoff where 20 India jawans were killed. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:56Published
Army Chief General MM Naravane, who is visiting Ladakh amid the escalating between India and China at the LAC met with officers and jawans stationed in the area. General Naravane admitted that the situation at the border was slightly tense and added that Indian troops are fully prepared to tackle any situation that may arise. The Army Chief added that the morale remains high and lauded the efforts of the jawans in the area. The Army Chief also said that India has made some precautionary deployments keeping in mind the current situation and for the purpose of safety and security. He also said that India’s jawans and officers are among some of the best in the world and added that they will ensure the integrity of the country is threatened by any adversary. The Army Chief’s visit comes after the Indian Army accused China’s PLA of trying to alter the situation along the LAC near the Pangong Tso area on the night of 29th August. Indian Army said that it thwarted an attempt the Chinese Army’s provocative military movements. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:58Published
Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on September 4 reacted on his Leh meeting with the soldiers. He said that the situation along LAC is slightly tensed and Army has taken precautionary deployment for the safety, security and safeguard. "The situation along LAC is slightly tensed. Keeping in view of the situation, we have taken precautionary deployment for our own safety and security, so that our security and integrity remain safeguarded." He said that the morale of jawans is high and they are ready to deal with all challenges. "I visited different places after reaching Leh. I talked to officers, JCOs and took stock of the preparedness. The morale of jawans is high and they are ready to deal with all challenges," he added.
India records more than 80,000 Covid-19 cases on a 2nd day in a row; China Defence Minister seeks time to meet Rajnath Singh on the sidelines of SCO after fresh tensions between India-China at the LAC;..
Tibetans protested against Communist Party of China in Dharamshala's suburb on July 23. The protestors carried placards and posters with a message written on it -'XI Fails Tibet' and 'Free Tibet Now'...