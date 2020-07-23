Tibetans cheer for security forces leaving for LAC amid tensions with China

The Tibetan community cheered for security forces leaving for the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

The members of the Tibetan community offered ‘Khata’, a Tibetan shawl, for good luck to the security forces leaving for Ladakh.

This comes amid escalating tensions between India and China in eastern Ladakh.

Indian Army said Chinese troops took provocative actions near Pangong Tso.

Indian Army took control of the situation and commander level talks have been underway amid rising tensions.