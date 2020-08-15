Did Taiwan shoot Chinese plane? Video viral | Fact Check | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:24s - Published 6 minutes ago Did Taiwan shoot Chinese plane? Video viral | Fact Check | Oneindia News Social media was abuzz on Friday with reports that Taiwan had shot down a chinese Sukhoi-35. A video that purportedly showed a burning aircraft shot down in Taiwanese airspace went viral along with these claims. These reports gained mileage as tensions between China and Taiwan are at a peak, as Taiwan distances itself from China and the latter seeks to tighten its grip on what it considers its territory. What really happened? #TaiwanChinaConflict #ChinesePlane #TaiwanAirspace 0

