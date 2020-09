A Kremlin spokesperson says Moscow hasn't received any evidence from Germany that Russian opposition activist, Alexei Navalny, was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.View on euronews

Moscow says it has not seen evidence from Germany that Navalny was poisoned

Germany announced on September 2 that Aleksei Navalny had been poisoned with a substance from the...

A Kremlin spokesman said Germany had not informed it that it believed Navalny had been poisoned with...

Western leaders have demanded explanations from Moscow after Germany said that Alexei Navalny was...

Andy Vermaut Moscow says it has not seen evidence from Germany that Navalny was poisoned https://t.co/IpsY95ZfUd https://t.co/M7epdOFl7U 1 hour ago

NewsR Moscow says it has not seen evidence from Germany that Navalny was poisoned: https://t.co/Md2CqTrKkB #Moscow 48 minutes ago