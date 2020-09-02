Putin critic Navalny out of coma: Berlin hospital

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 00:55s - Published 4 minutes ago

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been removed from a medically induced coma and is responding to speech, Berlin's Charite hospital said in a statement on Monday.

That's according to the Berlin hospital where he is being cared for on Monday (September 7).

It said Navalny is also being weaned off a mechanical ventilator.

Navalny, an opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, fell ill on a domestic flight in Russia last month and was later airlifted to a hospital in Germany.

German authorities say Navalny was poisoned with Novichok, the same Russian-designed nerve agent that the British government says was used to poison Sergei Skripal - the former Russian double agent and his daughter -- in the UK two years ago.

Moscow, however, says it has seen no evidence that Navalny was poisoned and has always denied any involvement in the Skripal case.