Putin critic Navalny out of coma: Berlin hospital

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been removed from a medically-induced coma and is responding to speech, but the long term effects of his suspected poisoning are unclear.
That's according to the Berlin hospital where he is being cared for on Monday (September 7).
It said Navalny is also being weaned off a mechanical ventilator.
Navalny, an opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, fell ill on a domestic flight in Russia last month and was later airlifted to a hospital in Germany.
German authorities say Navalny was poisoned with Novichok, the same Russian-designed nerve agent that the British government says was used to poison Sergei Skripal - the former Russian double agent and his daughter -- in the UK two years ago.
Moscow, however, says it has seen no evidence that Navalny was poisoned and has always denied any involvement in the Skripal case.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said it was difficult to look beyond Russianstate involvement in the alleged Novichok poisoning of Kremlin critic AlexeiNavalny. Asked whether he thought the Russian state poisoned Mr Navalny, theCabinet minister told the BBC’s Andrew Marr programme: “I think it’s verydifficult to come up with a plausible alternative explanation based onRussia’s track record … of using it, Salisbury, based on the difficulty ofgetting hold of, let alone deploying Novichok as it’s such a dangeroussubstance. “As I said, the case to answer is there for Russia and we need, Ithink, through the OPCW (Organisation for the Prohibition of ChemicalWeapons), an investigation and Russia needs to co-operate fully. “What’s clearalso is that it can’t just say ‘this is a domestic issue, it is just ourinternal affairs’. “The use of chemical weapons in this kind of context ispure gangsterism and Russia does have responsibility never to use it as agovernment, and second of all to make sure no-one else can use it within itsterritory.”
