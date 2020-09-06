Alexei Navalny: Kremlin critic recovers speech and movement after poisoning Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:02s - Published 4 minutes ago Alexei Navalny: Kremlin critic recovers speech and movement after poisoning In video posted on Instagram, Alexei Navalny, who was poisoned with Novichok, can be seen up and about and walking down stairs in the Berlin hospital where he is being treated. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this tonioml RT @Reuters: Alexei Navalny walked down stairs in a photo posted on his Instagram feed five days after a Berlin hospital said the Russian o… 2 minutes ago 🐝aWorkInProgressIvism♻️🏀⚠️👁C TRE45ONOusNaZIS 2( Alexei Navalny: Kremlin critic recovers speech and movement after poisoning https://t.co/d6WLeyhmwq via @YouTube 4 minutes ago shizuka RT @KenRoth: Alexei Navalny is walking again! This photo is from his Berlin hospital. It's just a matter of time before he's walking at the… 38 minutes ago MB Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny posts photo of himself walking, via @thetorontosun PUTIN STRIKES AGAIN https://t.co/50uY6NMJcn 59 minutes ago Vijdan ŞERMET ÖZASLAN RT @Jerusalem_Post: #Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was seen walking down the stairs in a photo posted on his @Instagram on S… 1 hour ago FRED LEE JOHNSON JR RT @democracynow: Aides of Kremlin Critic Alexei Navalny Say Banned Nerve Agent Was Found on Hotel Water Bottle https://t.co/KjlfoG46Xb 1 hour ago