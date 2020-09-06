Alexei Navalny: Kremlin critic recovers speech and movement after poisoning

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned by a bottle of water in his hotel room in the Siberian city of Tomsk, not at the airport as previously thought, his team said alongside a video posted on Navalny's Instagram account on Thursday. Emer McCarthy reports.
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny shared a photograph from a Berlin hospital on Tuesday, sitting up in bed and surrounded by his family, and said he could now breathe independently after being poisoned in Siberia last month. Emer McCarthy reports.