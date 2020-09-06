Global  
 

Alexei Navalny: Kremlin critic recovers speech and movement after poisoning

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Alexei Navalny: Kremlin critic recovers speech and movement after poisoning



In video posted on Instagram, Alexei Navalny, who was poisoned with Novichok, can be seen up and about and walking down stairs in the Berlin hospital where he is being treated.


Kremlin chafes at Navalny team taking suspected evidence

 MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin accused colleagues of opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Friday of hampering a Russian investigation by taking items from his hotel..
WorldNews

EU calls for boycott, isolation and sanctions against Russia

 The European Union wants to isolate Russia. To be more precise, the EU wants to "to continue the isolation" of Russia against the background of what happened to..
WorldNews
Novichok traces found on water bottle in Alexei Navalny's hotel room, his colleagues say [Video]



Supporters of the Russian opposition leader, who is being treated in a Berlin hospital, say they found the item in his hotel room shortly after he collapsed

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:56Published

Navalny was 'poisoned' at hotel, not airport [Video]



Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned by a bottle of water in his hotel room in the Siberian city of Tomsk, not at the airport as previously thought, his team said alongside a video posted on Navalny's Instagram account on Thursday. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:43Published
Navalny back on Instagram, plans return to Russia [Video]



Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny shared a photograph from a Berlin hospital on Tuesday, sitting up in bed and surrounded by his family, and said he could now breathe independently after being poisoned in Siberia last month. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:17Published

New info emerges on poisoning of Putin critic Alexei Navalny

 Associates of Vladimir Putin's biggest critic say he was likely poisoned with Novichok by way of a water bottle in his hotel room.
CBS News

