Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NYSUT pushing for mandatory masks

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
NYSUT pushing for mandatory masks

NYSUT pushing for mandatory masks

Without a response from the state, NYSUT is now pushing for school mask mandates at the county level.

To make it mandatory...when schools open for in- person learning...for teachers and students to wear masks...indoors...at all times.

The union sent a letter to state health commissioners dr. howard zucker demanding this action be taken.

The union citing recent guidance from the american academy of pediatrics that recommends the universal use of face coverings.

If you would like to see the union's full letter, we will have it...on our website at wktv.com.

Governor is now requiring school districts to provide the




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

NZ PM Ardern asks for smiles 'behind the mask' [Video]

NZ PM Ardern asks for smiles 'behind the mask'

Face masks on public transport became mandatory in New Zealand on Monday (August 31) as social restrictions in the largest city of Auckland were also eased.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:12Published
NYSUT: Masks should be mandatory [Video]

NYSUT: Masks should be mandatory

NYSUT: Masks should be mandatory.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:50Published
Las Vegas company makes masks that show full face [Video]

Las Vegas company makes masks that show full face

Medical experts recommend we wear face masks in public to slow the spread of the coronavirus and in some places, like Las Vegas, masks are mandatory. But did you know the CDC recommends you wear eye..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:58Published