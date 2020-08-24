NYSUT pushing for mandatory masks

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 6 days ago

Without a response from the state, NYSUT is now pushing for school mask mandates at the county level.

To make it mandatory...when schools open for in- person learning...for teachers and students to wear masks...indoors...at all times.

The union sent a letter to state health commissioners dr. howard zucker demanding this action be taken.

The union citing recent guidance from the american academy of pediatrics that recommends the universal use of face coverings.

Governor is now requiring school districts to provide the