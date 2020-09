Messi stays at Barcelona: A timeline Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:01s - Published 5 minutes ago Messi stays at Barcelona: A timeline Sky Sports News Chief Reporter Bryan Swanson gives a timeline of events that started with Lionel Messi wanting to leave Barcelona before deciding to stay at the Spanish club 10 days later. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources Lionel Messi – a timeline of events in the Barcelona star’s summer saga Lionel Messi has decided to remain at Barcelona after admitting he was not prepared to go to court to...

Belfast Telegraph - Published 4 hours ago





Tweets about this