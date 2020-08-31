UK tourists angered by changes to nations' exemption lists

Holidaymakers flying back to Britain from Portugal have been left frustrated by the changes to quarantine rules within the UK.

From early tomorrow morning, Scotland will join Wales in imposing a 14-day self-isolation on travellers arriving from Portugal, yet no such changes apply in England and Northern Ireland.

It comes just two weeks after restrictions were lifted on Portugal.

Report by Patelr.

