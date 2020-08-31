UK tourists angered by changes to nations' exemption lists

Credit BBC Breakfast. No pre-roll ads. Max 60 secs Transport secretary GrantShapps explains why Portugal has not been added the coronavirus travelquarantine list - “We don’t want to penalise a country for doing the rightthing”.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published
Speaking at the Scottish Government’s regular coronavirus briefing, NicolaStrugeon confirmed the R number, which indicates the reproduction rate of thevirus, is now thought to be above one. The reproduction rate of coronavirus inScotland is now “probably above one” and could be as high as 1.4, she said.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned of an increase in the spread of Covid-19 in Scotland, suggesting the R number could be as high as 1.4.
Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey says she has "no insight" into decisions which may be made this week on quarantine restrictions for Portugal and Greece, after the devolved administrations of Scotland and Wales announced their own restrictions on Tuesday. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Ryan Giggs praised Wales’ desire and focus after seeing his side start theirNations League campaign with victory in Finland. Kieffer Moore’s 80th-minutefinish from close range secured a 1-0 win at Helsinki’s Olympic Stadium andgave Euro 2020 qualifiers Wales a third successive victory. “It was difficultbecause not many of the players have had minutes on the pitch being so earlyin the season,” Giggs said.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published
Gareth Bale has paid tribute to his country's supporters and said it is"surreal" to be one of Wales' senior players ahead of their against Finland.Bale – who is contracted to Real until June 2022 – has fallen out of favourunder manager Zinedine Zidane and played just 48 minutes of Madrid’s 12 gameswhen the Spanish season resumed after the coronavirus lockdown. Zidane accusedBale of not wanting to play in the Champions League tie with Manchester City,but the Wales forward has hit back by saying Real have stopped him leavingSpain on various occasions.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has expressed concern over the government’s current testing system. Speaking at an event at Wimbledon, the mayor said that the government needs to “at last get a grip over testing”. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson has claimed the UK will "prosper mightily" regardless of what Brexit trade deal it achieves, despite haulage bosses expressing "strong" concerns about "significant gaps" in preparations. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph has backed athletes throwingtheir weight behind the Black Lives Matter campaign. NBA play-off fixtures inthe United States were postponed last week as players protested following thepolice shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin – with other north American sportssoon following their lead. It came months after the killing of George Floyd inAmerica which led to widespread protests that included Premier Leaguefootballers. Randolph, whose American father Ed initially left the country toplay basketball in Northern Ireland, said: “It’s a situation that is obviouslynot going to go away anytime soon. “When the whole George Floyd incidenthappened, there have been several incidents afterwards, so therefore themessage still hasn’t sunk in. People haven’t been educated on it properly."
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36Published