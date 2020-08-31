Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK tourists angered by changes to nations' exemption lists

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:44s - Published
UK tourists angered by changes to nations' exemption lists

UK tourists angered by changes to nations' exemption lists

Holidaymakers flying back to Britain from Portugal have been left frustrated by the changes to quarantine rules within the UK.

From early tomorrow morning, Scotland will join Wales in imposing a 14-day self-isolation on travellers arriving from Portugal, yet no such changes apply in England and Northern Ireland.

It comes just two weeks after restrictions were lifted on Portugal.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Portugal Portugal country in southwestern Europe

Trial of Football Leaks creator kicks off in Portugal [Video]

Trial of Football Leaks creator kicks off in Portugal

Rui Pinto's trial begins in Lisbon with the creater of Football Leaks facing 90 charges including unauthorised access to data, violation of correspondence and attempted extortion.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:23Published
Grant Shapps explains why Portugal has not been added to England's quarantine list [Video]

Grant Shapps explains why Portugal has not been added to England's quarantine list

Credit BBC Breakfast. No pre-roll ads. Max 60 secs Transport secretary GrantShapps explains why Portugal has not been added the coronavirus travelquarantine list - “We don’t want to penalise a country for doing the rightthing”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

Football Leaks trial to start in Portugal

 Rui Pinto says he is a whistleblower not a hacker and acted to expose corruption in football.
BBC News

Coronavirus: Britons in Portugal await UK quarantine decision

 Holidaymakers describe an anxious wait as ministers meet to discuss imposing restrictions.
BBC News

Scotland Scotland Country in Northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Nicola Sturgeon: R number could be as high as 1.4 in Scotland [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon: R number could be as high as 1.4 in Scotland

Speaking at the Scottish Government’s regular coronavirus briefing, NicolaStrugeon confirmed the R number, which indicates the reproduction rate of thevirus, is now thought to be above one. The reproduction rate of coronavirus inScotland is now “probably above one” and could be as high as 1.4, she said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published
Nicola Sturgeon warns of increased Covid rates in Scotland [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon warns of increased Covid rates in Scotland

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned of an increase in the spread of Covid-19 in Scotland, suggesting the R number could be as high as 1.4. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:22Published
Therese Coffey: I have "no insight" into travel restrictions [Video]

Therese Coffey: I have "no insight" into travel restrictions

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey says she has "no insight" into decisions which may be made this week on quarantine restrictions for Portugal and Greece, after the devolved administrations of Scotland and Wales announced their own restrictions on Tuesday. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:30Published

Covid-19 coronavirus: Glasgow in new local lockdown following sharp rise in virus cases

 Glasgow was plunged into a new local lockdown following a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, as council chiefs in the Greater Manchester implored the Government..
New Zealand Herald

Wales Wales Country in northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Ryan Giggs praises hard work and concentration as Wales defeat Finland [Video]

Ryan Giggs praises hard work and concentration as Wales defeat Finland

Ryan Giggs praised Wales’ desire and focus after seeing his side start theirNations League campaign with victory in Finland. Kieffer Moore’s 80th-minutefinish from close range secured a 1-0 win at Helsinki’s Olympic Stadium andgave Euro 2020 qualifiers Wales a third successive victory. “It was difficultbecause not many of the players have had minutes on the pitch being so earlyin the season,” Giggs said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

Bale half-time substitution planned - Wales boss Giggs after win in Finland

 Gareth Bale's half-time substitution during Wales' 1-0 win in Finland was planned beforehand, according to manager Ryan Giggs.
BBC News

Giggs' injury-hit Wales set for Nations League opener in Finland

 Preview followed by live coverage of Thursday's Uefa Nations League game between Finland and Wales.
BBC News
Gareth Bale says it is 'surreal' to be a Wales elder ahead of Finland clash [Video]

Gareth Bale says it is 'surreal' to be a Wales elder ahead of Finland clash

Gareth Bale has paid tribute to his country's supporters and said it is"surreal" to be one of Wales' senior players ahead of their against Finland.Bale – who is contracted to Real until June 2022 – has fallen out of favourunder manager Zinedine Zidane and played just 48 minutes of Madrid’s 12 gameswhen the Spanish season resumed after the coronavirus lockdown. Zidane accusedBale of not wanting to play in the Champions League tie with Manchester City,but the Wales forward has hit back by saying Real have stopped him leavingSpain on various occasions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Why Facebook’s Blocking of New Political Ads May Fall Short

 There are still many ways that voter misinformation can spread on the social network, even as it moves to cut off new political ads on Oct. 27.
NYTimes.com
Sadiq Khan concerned by government’s testing system [Video]

Sadiq Khan concerned by government’s testing system

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has expressed concern over the government’s current testing system. Speaking at an event at Wimbledon, the mayor said that the government needs to “at last get a grip over testing”. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:43Published
PM insists UK will 'prosper mightily’ after Brexit [Video]

PM insists UK will 'prosper mightily’ after Brexit

Boris Johnson has claimed the UK will "prosper mightily" regardless of what Brexit trade deal it achieves, despite haulage bosses expressing "strong" concerns about "significant gaps" in preparations. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:54Published

New test lets some people view Instagram stories directly through Facebook

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Some Facebook users have recently noticed that they can now watch their Instagram stories right from within..
The Verge

Northern Ireland Northern Ireland Part of the United Kingdom situated in the north-east of the island of Ireland, created 1921

Pierce Brosnan to play WWII veteran in The Last Rifleman [Video]

Pierce Brosnan to play WWII veteran in The Last Rifleman

Pierce Brosnan has signed on to star in the World War II film The Last Rifleman, with the production scheduled to commence shooting this winter in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published
Back to school: Children return to classes in England, Wales and Northern Ireland [Video]

Back to school: Children return to classes in England, Wales and Northern Ireland

Back to school: Children return to classes in England, Wales and Northern IrelandView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 03:10Published
Darren Randolph: The anti-racism message still hasn’t sunk in [Video]

Darren Randolph: The anti-racism message still hasn’t sunk in

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph has backed athletes throwingtheir weight behind the Black Lives Matter campaign. NBA play-off fixtures inthe United States were postponed last week as players protested following thepolice shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin – with other north American sportssoon following their lead. It came months after the killing of George Floyd inAmerica which led to widespread protests that included Premier Leaguefootballers. Randolph, whose American father Ed initially left the country toplay basketball in Northern Ireland, said: “It’s a situation that is obviouslynot going to go away anytime soon. “When the whole George Floyd incidenthappened, there have been several incidents afterwards, so therefore themessage still hasn’t sunk in. People haven’t been educated on it properly."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published

Tweets about this