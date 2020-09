Mandibles movie

Mandibles movie - First trailer for Quentin Dupieux’s giant fly comedy - Plot synopsis: French comedy duo Grégoire Ludig and David Marsais co-star as two goofy friends who find a giant fly in trapped in their car boot and decide to train it as moneymaking venture.

Adèle Exarchopoulos, Coralie Russier and India Hair as well as Belgian rapper and hip hop artist Romeo Elvis join them in the cast.