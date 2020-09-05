Will Biden's Campaign Implode?

Joe Biden is running for President.

He was doing well in all the polling, state wide and nationally.

But, Biden has a history of gaffes.

He's also not as sharp as he once was.

At the end of August, Biden began seeing his double digit lead over President Donald Trump fade away.

His lead is now half what it once was.

The American Spectator thinks that Biden's campaign is ripe for a complete implosion.

Overall, according to RealClearPolitics, Biden’s average lead in the all important battleground states has shrunken from 6.3 percent on July 28 to 3.3 percent.

Biden's biggest appeal is to white collar under-educated voters, who progressives believe make all of Trump's base.

But, they only make up 25% of Trump's voter base.

Biden has made some critical mistakes in the last few weeks.

He blamed President Trump for job losses caused by COVID-19.

He has endorsed another nationwide lockdown, called for a universal mask mandate, and taken multiple positions on fracking.

He also waited too long to condemn the violent protests gripping the country.

The American Spectator believes these mistakes mark the inevitable implosion of a campaign built on a myth about Trump’s base.