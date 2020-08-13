Celebs step outside homes for future projects

'You can't strangle...': Kangana Ranaut gets support from Haryana minister



Actor Kangana Ranaut received support from Haryana Home minister Anil Vij amid her face-off with Maharashtra government. After Ranaut said that she fears Mumbai Police more than 'movie mafia goons', Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said that she shouldn't come to the city if she doesn't trust the cops. Ranaut responded by saying that Mumbai was starting to look like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). This worsened the war of words. The actor also received support from the National Commission for Women. Meanwhile, Haryana BJP leader & minister Vij said that Ranaut should be allowed to express herself freely and she should be provided protection so she can make 'revelations' freely. Watch the full video for more.

