Celebs step outside homes for future projects

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was spotted outside Avidesh Studio in Mumbai's Juhu area on August 13. He was snapped wearing black hoodie with surgical face mask. Tiger will be next seen in 'Heropanti 2' and 'Rambo' on work front. On the other side, actress Karishma Lala Sharma was snapped outside a clinic in Mumbai's Andheri area. She wore black mask and paired it with ruffled jumpsuit and pump shoes. Film producer Bunty Walia was spotted at residence of Sanjay Dutt.
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt visited Sanjay Dutt at his house after Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer. Ranbir and Alia were spotted together at Dutt’s house. Ranbir has played Sanjay Dutt’s role in the film Sanju while Alia has worked with Dutt in the upcoming movie Sadak 2. Meanwhile, other Bollywood celebrities were also spotted at various places in Mumbai. Celebs were seen stepping out of the house with precautions, wearing masks. Tiger Shroff and Ekta Kapoor were spotted in Juhu at separate locations. Malaika Arora was also seen at a salon in Mumbai. Angrezi Medium actor Radhika Madan was seen at the Maddock films office. R Madhavan was seen at the Mumbai airport.
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who was isolating himself during the pandemic time, has now spotted outside a gym in Mumbai's Juhu area. The Bollywood hunk spotted in his post quarantine look. Varun was seen looking dapper in his noir blue pants paired with an orange tee underneath a jacket. He further elevated his look with orange coloured chunky sneakers while wearing a face mask keeping safety in mind. B-Town diva Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted chilling with her dog Leo. She looked gorgeous in black outfit. She has resumed shooting after months of quarantining herself. Abhishek Bachchan also snapped by the paparazzi in Juhu area.
Bollywood celebrities were spotted at many places in Mumbai on Monday. Celebrities stepped out wearing masks and taking necessary precautions. Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor were spotted among others. Shilpa Shetty was spotted with mother-in-law at a shop in Santacruz. Kareena Kapoor was snapped twice - once during a shoot and the second time in Bandra. Varun Dhawan was spotted in Juhu, donning a yellow face mask. Divya Dutta was also snapped outside Kromakay salon in Juhu.
Bollywood celebrities were spotted at several places in Mumbai on Thursday. Celebrities stepped out wearing masks and taking necessary precautions. Sara Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Sushmita Sen were spotted among others. Sara Ali Khan was spotted at Mehboob Studio in Bandra. Sara's brother Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted cycling In Juhu. Karishma Tanna was snapped at a clinic in Juhu. Sushmita Sen was spotted with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl in Bandra. Vaani Kapoor was snapped at Abhishek Kapoor's house. Sonal Chauhan was snapped in Juhu.
Actor Kangana Ranaut received support from Haryana Home minister Anil Vij amid her face-off with Maharashtra government. After Ranaut said that she fears Mumbai Police more than 'movie mafia goons', Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said that she shouldn't come to the city if she doesn't trust the cops. Ranaut responded by saying that Mumbai was starting to look like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). This worsened the war of words. The actor also received support from the National Commission for Women. Meanwhile, Haryana BJP leader & minister Vij said that Ranaut should be allowed to express herself freely and she should be provided protection so she can make 'revelations' freely. Watch the full video for more.
Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Samuel Miranda will be in the custody of Narcotics Control Bureau till September 09, a local court in Mumbai ordered on September 05. Both were arrested by the NCB on September 04 over drug related charges. On the other hand, Kaizen Ibrahim has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.
Sophie took her pet for a walk in Bandra. Nupur Sanon was also spotted in same part of Mumbai. Vivek Oberoi stepped out of his house wearing black designer mask. Veteran actors Govinda and Shakti Kapoor were spotted together.