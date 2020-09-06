DOZENS GET FESTIVE AT TRASH PANDAS' DERBY DAY

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 1 minute ago

Dozens gathered to watch the 146th Kentucky Derby, enjoying an exciting day in a safe environment.

Smith.

And im megan reyna.

Several dozen people gathered tonight at toyota field.

They were celebrating the 146th running of the kentucky derby!

WAAY 31's max cohan

Guys, here at toyota field, safety was clearly the priority.

Masks were required to enter today and temperatures were taken at the gates.

And once inside, several people told me they were just glad they had a reason to leave the house.

"we're having a good time just social distancing in the stands, it's a good day to get out."

For people like nicki thompson and cathy brickey -- derby day at toyota field was a reason to get out and get festive -- with hats, outfits and beverages in the tradition derby style.

"they are offering mint juleps and i am going there as soon as we're done here."

The event also offered some family friendly games and activities, like pony rides and hobby horse races -- all conducted with distance and masks.

In the midst of a pandemic -- safety is the top priority at all events.

And with a smaller crowd and strong precautions in place from the moment you enter the stadium -- in this case masking, temperatures checks and distancing -- people felt at ease.

"they've done a great job, we've got plenty of room to kinda roam and be socially distanced but still have a great time...i've been to a few events that weren't so great and this is perfectly fine."

Parents felt the same way.

"they've taken every precautions of the covid-19 that you can possibly take to make sure that we're all safe to be out here, to be around each other, to celebrate today...it feels great to be in a safe environment with your family, not having no worries at all.

You just feel safe and at home."

Insert line about fireworks fun activities and safety precautions aside -- there was one reason everyone came out today and that was of course the fastest two minutes in sports, won this year by authentic.

Live at toyota field, max