Rhea Chakraborty's father, says 'Congratulations India, middle-class family demolished'

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:01s
Rhea Chakraborty's father, says 'Congratulations India, middle-class family demolished'

Rhea Chakraborty's father, says 'Congratulations India, middle-class family demolished'

Actor Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty on Saturday broke his silence over his son Showik’s arrest and said that a middle-class family has been demolished.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty is being questioned at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai in the drugs probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

India reached another grim milestone with the biggest single-day jump of 90,632 Covid cases in the 24 hours with the total tally breaching the 41 lakh mark.

An ambulance driver has been arrested for allegedly assault a young woman who was a COVID-19 patient, while on her way to the hospital in Kerala's Pathanamthitta.

Kannada actor Samyuktha Hegde has alleged that she and her friends were abused and attacked for working out in a Bengaluru public park wearing a sports bra by a group of people led by Congress leader Kavitha Reddy.

British police declared a major incident early on Sunday after multiple people were stabbed in the centre of England's second city Birmingham.


