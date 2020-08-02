Neco Williams and Wales ‘can’t wait’ to face England after victory over Bulgaria
Wales hero Neco Williams set his sights on a Wembley date with England afterscoring a dramatic Nations League winner against Bulgaria.
The Liverpoolteenager, making only his second Wales appearance as a 65th-minute substitute,headed home Jonny Williams’ far-post cross in the fourth minute of stoppagetime to secure a 1-0 win in Cardiff.
Now the 19-year-old is likely to make hisfirst start against England – who tried to convince the full-back that hisfuture lay with them – in a Wembley friendly on October 8.
Holidaymakers flying back to Britain from Portugal have been left frustrated by the changes to quarantine rules within the UK. From early tomorrow morning, Scotland will join Wales in imposing a 14-day self-isolation on travellers arriving from Portugal, yet no such changes apply in England and Northern Ireland. It comes just two weeks after restrictions were lifted on Portugal. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Ryan Giggs praised Wales’ desire and focus after seeing his side start theirNations League campaign with victory in Finland. Kieffer Moore’s 80th-minutefinish from close range secured a 1-0 win at Helsinki’s Olympic Stadium andgave Euro 2020 qualifiers Wales a third successive victory. “It was difficultbecause not many of the players have had minutes on the pitch being so earlyin the season,” Giggs said.
Former Crystal Palace midfielder Jonny Williams is proud of best friendWilfried Zaha for standing up to racism and stepping forward in the fight forequality, especially with it out of character for the winger. On July 11 theIvory Coast international was sent racist messages and imagery on social mediawhich resulted in a 12-year-old boy being arrested in connection with theincident. West Midlands Police have since released the individual underinvestigation, but Zaha, after bringing it to the attention of a wideraudience, wants sites like Twitter and Instagram to do more to prevent peoplesuffering racism.
Jonny Williams’ career has mirrored a roller coaster but he is determined toenjoy another high with Wales next summer. The midfielder was unable to stopCharlton going straight back down from the Sky Bet Championship last month – ayear after he helped the Addicks into the second tier with promotion via theLeague One play-offs. Williams featured in the Wembley win against old clubSunderland in May 2019 after he had spent the 2017-18 campaign on loan withthe Black Cats, who went on to suffer relegation. Fit and raring to go for thenext challenge, the 26-year-old has the ultimate long-term goal this season ofappearing at another European Championship with Wales.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan says that he is concerned over reports that some ofthe city's residents have been told they would only be able to receiveCovid-19 test if they travelled to the Isle of Wight or Cardiff.
Steph Whitfield, a passenger who was on a flight from Zante to Cardiff last Tuesday, says she did not feel safe. There are now 16 cases of Covid-19 linked to people who were on the TUI flight - at least seven of them said to be infectious while they were on board. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The RAF Red Arrows performed a flypast over Belfast this afternoon to mark the 75th anniversary of VJ Day. The RAF jets were due to fly over all UK capital cities as part of their route, however poor weather conditions meant flypasts over Edinburgh and Cardiff were cancelled. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn