Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Geri Horner: My favourite Spice Girls memory is eating baked potatoes

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Geri Horner: My favourite Spice Girls memory is eating baked potatoes

Geri Horner: My favourite Spice Girls memory is eating baked potatoes

Geri Horner's favourite memory from her time with the Spice Girls involves eating a baked potato for lunch.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tweets about this

OwenKyffin

Owen Kyffin RT @JimmyAHDB: It’s official - baked potatoes fuelled #GirlPower 🥔 Geri Horner’s favourite spice girl memory is eating a baked potato with… 4 hours ago

JimmyAHDB

Jimmy Phillips It’s official - baked potatoes fuelled #GirlPower 🥔 Geri Horner’s favourite spice girl memory is eating a baked po… https://t.co/QHm6JDORaX 8 hours ago

EricaDoporto

ERI☆GERI RT @BANGShowbiz: Forget being world famous, Geri Horner's favourite part of being in the Spice Girls was eating baked potatoes! #GeriHorne… 1 day ago

mololivia_

molly RT @TheSundayMirror: Geri Horner’s favourite spice girl memory is eating a baked potato with beans https://t.co/pi7eNvIsBw https://t.co/SxU… 1 day ago

smpyn59

Spicy RT @Cla_Spice: Geri Horner’s favourite spice girl memory is eating a baked potato with beans https://t.co/HSJxA1kFmr 2 days ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Forget being world famous, Geri Horner's favourite part of being in the Spice Girls was eating baked potatoes!… https://t.co/NqMKj71xSw 2 days ago

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Geri Horner: My favourite Spice Girls memory is eating baked potatoes - Geri Horner's favourite memory from her tim… https://t.co/T7t5Mi3GpC 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Mel C and Geri kicked out of Blur show for trying to rush the stage [Video]

Mel C and Geri kicked out of Blur show for trying to rush the stage

Spice Girls Mel C and Geri Horner were kicked out of a Blur show at the beginning of their career after trying to rush the stage and perform with Damon Albarn.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Melanie C says the Spice Girls 'petrified men' [Video]

Melanie C says the Spice Girls 'petrified men'

Melanie C has explained that she and her Spice Girls bandmates were never pestered by men because as a foursome they "petrified" the opposite sex.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:46Published
Spice Girls took on Girl Power motto after facing sexism in music industry [Video]

Spice Girls took on Girl Power motto after facing sexism in music industry

Melanie C has revealed the band adopted their Girl Power slogan after being told they wouldn't make it as an all-female group.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:54Published