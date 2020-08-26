Geri Horner: My favourite Spice Girls memory is eating baked potatoes
Geri Horner's favourite memory from her time with the Spice Girls involves eating a baked potato for lunch.
Owen Kyffin RT @JimmyAHDB: It’s official - baked potatoes fuelled #GirlPower 🥔
Geri Horner’s favourite spice girl memory is eating a baked potato with… 4 hours ago
Jimmy Phillips It’s official - baked potatoes fuelled #GirlPower 🥔
Geri Horner’s favourite spice girl memory is eating a baked po… https://t.co/QHm6JDORaX 8 hours ago
ERI☆GERI RT @BANGShowbiz: Forget being world famous, Geri Horner's favourite part of being in the Spice Girls was eating baked potatoes!
#GeriHorne… 1 day ago
molly RT @TheSundayMirror: Geri Horner’s favourite spice girl memory is eating a baked potato with beans
https://t.co/pi7eNvIsBw https://t.co/SxU… 1 day ago
Spicy RT @Cla_Spice: Geri Horner’s favourite spice girl memory is eating a baked potato with beans https://t.co/HSJxA1kFmr 2 days ago
BANG Showbiz Forget being world famous, Geri Horner's favourite part of being in the Spice Girls was eating baked potatoes!… https://t.co/NqMKj71xSw 2 days ago
Daily Entertainment News Geri Horner: My favourite Spice Girls memory is eating baked potatoes - Geri Horner's favourite memory from her tim… https://t.co/T7t5Mi3GpC 2 days ago
Mel C and Geri kicked out of Blur show for trying to rush the stageSpice Girls Mel C and Geri Horner were kicked out of a Blur show at the beginning of their career after trying to rush the stage and perform with Damon Albarn.
Melanie C says the Spice Girls 'petrified men'Melanie C has explained that she and her Spice Girls bandmates were never pestered by men because as a foursome they "petrified" the opposite sex.
Spice Girls took on Girl Power motto after facing sexism in music industryMelanie C has revealed the band adopted their Girl Power slogan after being told they wouldn't make it as an all-female group.