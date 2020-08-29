‘Thank Amit Shah’: Kangana Ranaut on getting Y-plus category security

Watch this super fun live chat with Eijaz Khan where the actor opens up about Bigg Boss 14, favoritism in the industry, working with Kangana Ranaut and his crush on Swara Bhaskar! Also a cameo by Eijaz’s laundry waale Ravi bhaiya and cooker, jo inhone rasode mein chadha diya.
The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to provide security to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in the state and is also considering to extend it during her upcoming visit to Mumbai. Chief Minister Jairam Thakur informed about Kangana Ranaut’s protection in the state. Thakur said, “Her sister telephoned me yesterday and talked to me. Her father too had written to the state police seeking the security. So I have asked DGP to give her security in the state.” He added, “This is our duty to provide her security as she is a daughter of Himachal Pradesh and a celebrity.” Earlier, Kangana had released a video message responding to Sanjay Raut’s attacks. In the video she said, “Sanjay Raut ji, you called me a (expletive) girl. You are a government servant. You are a minister. You must know how many rapes take place in India every hour, how many girls are exploited. Their bodies are chopped and thrown. They are abused at their places of work. They are insulted. Their own husbands are breaking their jaws and noses. Do you know who's responsible for this? This mindset, which you depicted in front of the entire nation and society, is responsible.” Watch the full video for more.
Except Maharashtra, metro services resumed across the country from September 7 as part of unlock 4 amid COVID-19. Bengaluru Metro has resumed services on Purple Line today. Trains will operate between 8-11 am and 4:30-7:30 pm with a frequency of five minutes in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, Lucknow Metro has also started its services from 7 am onwards, following preventive measures against COVID-19.
A man claiming to be an associate of gangster Dawood Ibrahim dialled up Maharashtra Chief Minister's residence on September 5. The call led to ringing of alarm bells in the administration and security was boosted at 'Matoshree', CM Uddhav Thackeray's personal residence in Mumbai. Two calls were made around 10:30 pm and the caller claimed to be phoning from Dubai and asked to be connected with the CM. Police are trying to locate the caller and identify him.
Metro services resumed in Delhi, Lucknow and Bengaluru after a hiatus of over 5 month due to the Covid pandemic. Strict screening and social distancing norms had been put in place at the stations. In Delhi, the yellow line which connects Samaypur Badli to HUDA City Centre was the first line to be opened. People were seen entering the station with adequate protection. Thermal screenings were conducted before the passengers were allowed to enter the station. Even inside the metro, adequate measures were in place to ensure social distancing norms were followed. Proper security was deployed at all metro station to ensure people followed all Covid preventive norms. Special posters have been put up inside coaches and on station premises to raise awareness, besides regular announcements on safety norms. In Delhi, the first trains left from Samaypur Badli station to HUDA City Centre station. Other metro lines will also be made operational in the capital over the next five days, said DMRC officials. Home Ministry had recently issued guidelines allowing metro services in the country to resume operations in a graded manner. Watch the full video for all the details.
Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah reopened in Delhi for devotees on September 06. The shrine was closed from mid-March after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. Separate arrangements have been made for devotees to offer flowers and 'chaadar' in the premises. Use of sanitisers and face masks has been made mandatory. The decision to reopen the Dargah was taken after guidelines of Unlock 4 were issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
Sushant Singh Rajput's staff member, Dipesh Sawant's lawyer, Rajendra Rathod filed a plea against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for keeping him in custody for over 24 hours without producing him in a court. Dipesh has been sent to NCB custody till September 09. "He (Dipesh Sawant) was in their (NCB) custody since September 04, without his family being informed. He should've been produced before court within 24 hrs. We've filed a plea against him being kept in custody for over 24 hours. Court has called for reply from NCB," said Dipesh Sawant's lawyer. Dipesh was arrested by NCB yesterday, for his role in procuring and handling of drugs.
Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty joined NCB probe on Sunday in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned Rhea on Sunday, following which the actor appeared before the agency around 12pm. Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty is in custody. Showik and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda were taken into custody till September 9. On Saturday, NCB arrested Sushant’s cook Dipesh Sawant. Watch the full video for more details.
Swami Kesavananda Bharati passed away on September 06 in Kerala's Kasaragod. He was 79 years old and head of Edaneer Mutt. Following cardiac and breathing problems, the seer had been hospitalised in a private hospital in Mangaluru. He was the petitioner in a landmark judgment of the Supreme Court on basic structure of Constitution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on connection between Sandip Singh and drugs with regards to Sushant Singh Rajput death case said that a congress delegation has urged to probe the relation between BJP and Sandip Singh. Anil Deshmukh said, "A Congress delegation met with me and urged to probe as to what is relation between BJP and Sandip Singh and his connection with drugs. Sandip Singh has also produced PM Modi's biopic. I will forward this request to CBI."
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on August 29 said that he received complaints to investigate 'relationship' between PM Modi's biopic producer Sandeep Ssingh and BJP. "I have received many requests and complaints to investigate the relationship between Sandeep Ssingh, who made PM Modi's biopic and BJP; regarding his connection with Bollywood and drugs. I will send these requests to CBI for investigation," said Deshmukh.
As probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput continues, filmmaker Sandip Ssingh has lashed out at those questioning him over the issue. Sandip Ssingh said that those raising questions against him were neither at the hospital nor at the funeral of the late actor. Clarifying on him giving a ‘thumbs up’ to the guard at the Cooper hospital, Ssingh said that he was there to support the family of a friend and did not think, so much would be read into his body language. He also added that he told the CBI everything that happened on the 14th and 15th of June and called on people to have faith in the premier investigating agency of the country and the Supreme Court. The filmmaker had been targeted by Sushant’s cousin Neeraj Singh Bablu and also the Congress party over his connections with the BJP. Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on the 14th of June, 2020. CBI, ED and the Narcotics Bureau are probing different aspects of the case. Watch the video for all the details.
While speaking to ANI in Mumbai on September 07, Filmmaker Sandip Ssingh spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation. He said, "CBI team investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death case called me and asked about sequence of event on June 14 and 15." "I told them everything I knew. Everyone wanted CBI enquiry which happened. Now, people want to decide who is accused. We should have little patience," Filmmaker Sandip added.