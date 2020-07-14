Minister: 'We're not asking the EU for anything remarkable'

Environment Secretary George Eustice did not confirm that no-deal was back onthe table, and said the European Union appears to be in denial about the UK’sdesire to become an independent country. “The Prime Minister has been clear,we’re not after anything exceptional or special really,” he told BBCBreakfast.
Environment secretary George Eustice has said 'we're making the right steps to recover' as UK GDP fell by 19.1% during the three months to May.
Environment secretary George Eustice says delaying the compulsory wearing of face coverings in shops until 24th July will allow people and businesses more time to prepare.
Stella Moris has arrived at Downing Street to deliver a petition against the extradition of her fiancé Julian Assange. Ms Moris was accompanied by Rebecca Vincent from Reporters Without Borders. Both women were refused entry to Downing Street.
Chair of the Manchester Arena Inquiry Sir John Saunders arrives at Manchester Magistrates' Court as the investigation into the 2017 attack begins.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the rise in Covid-19 cases, particularly amongst the younger generation, across Europe is "concerning".
He added it was important those with the virus did not infect older, and more vulnerable, friends and family.