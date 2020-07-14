Global  
 

Minister: 'We're not asking the EU for anything remarkable'

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Minister: 'We're not asking the EU for anything remarkable'

Minister: 'We're not asking the EU for anything remarkable'

Environment Secretary George Eustice says that post-Brexit trade negotiations have been “difficult” but that a deal is “still very much possible”.

Report by Jonesia.

