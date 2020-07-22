Global  
 

Washington Football Team Releases Adrian Peterson

Washington Football Team Releases Adrian Peterson
The Washington Football Team announced Peterson's release on Friday morning.

Adrian Peterson signs one-year deal with Detroit Lions

 The Detroit Lions signed running back Adrian Peterson to a one-year deal, reuniting him with his former offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell.
Washington Football Team releases Adrian Peterson after two seasons with team

 The Washington Football Team released Adrian Peterson on Friday, according to an NFL official with direct knowledge of the move.
ESPN report details more on Washington NFL team's toxic culture with interviews from four former female staffers

 The women, who spoke with Jeremy Schapp of "Outside The Lines," say they were harassed and subjected to misogynistic and sexist behavior.
Washington Football Team releases Adrian Peterson after two seasons with team

The Washington Football Team released Adrian Peterson on Friday, according to an NFL official with...
