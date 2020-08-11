Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Google Maps Adds Highly-Requested Traffic Light Feature

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Google Maps Adds Highly-Requested Traffic Light Feature

Google Maps Adds Highly-Requested Traffic Light Feature

The popular navigation app now shows traffic lights at intersections in several US cities.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Google Maps Google Maps Web mapping service by Google

How Google Maps uses DeepMind’s AI tools to predict your arrival time

 Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

Google Maps is one of the company’s most widely-used products, and its ability to predict..
The Verge
Google Maps updated to work with Apple's CarPlay dashboard [Video]

Google Maps updated to work with Apple's CarPlay dashboard

Google has updated its navigation application Google Maps to work with Apple's CarPlay dashboard mode. According to The Verge, the new update allows users to display their realtime mapping directions with music controls side by side. The dashboard mode was introduced last year with iOS 13 but came with a limited option to only work with Apple Maps which has now been updated to work with Google Maps. As per The Verge, the new system with Google works exactly in the same Apple's way.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Google Brings DeepMind AI to Maps For Improved Traffic Predictions

Google Brings DeepMind AI to Maps For Improved Traffic Predictions As people traverse over 1 billion km with help from Google Maps in more than 220 countries, the...
WorldNews - Published


Tweets about this

emet_news_press

Richard Krauss 🇮🇱 / citizen of 🇪🇺 /#StayHome RT @Jerusalem_Post: .@Google Maps adds highly-requested traffic light feature https://t.co/qUf46kVME1 https://t.co/9Zs9iRDePW 1 day ago

Jerusalem_Post

The Jerusalem Post .@Google Maps adds highly-requested traffic light feature https://t.co/qUf46kVME1 https://t.co/9Zs9iRDePW 1 day ago

KFIAM640

KFI AM 640 Google Maps adds highly-requested traffic light feature. The popular navigation app now shows traffic lights at int… https://t.co/DXItGa8CHE 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Guys set up Cards' Game in Middle of Road to Pass Time During Long Traffic Light [Video]

Guys set up Cards' Game in Middle of Road to Pass Time During Long Traffic Light

This group of boys came up with an innovative way to pass their time during a long traffic light. They set up a table in the middle of the road and started playing cards' game instead of waiting inside..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:15Published
Motorcyclists Almost Hits Biker Ignoring Traffic Light [Video]

Motorcyclists Almost Hits Biker Ignoring Traffic Light

Occurred on August 10, 2020 / Amsterdam, The NetherlandsInfo from Licensor: "Cyclist forgets the meaning of traffic lights."

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:27Published
Google testing domain-only URLs for Chrome to prevent scams, phishing [Video]

Google testing domain-only URLs for Chrome to prevent scams, phishing

Tech giant Google is experimenting with the new feature which will allow the display of domain names only in the address bar of Google Chrome and not in the full URLs. According to The Verge, this..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published