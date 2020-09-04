Greek island returners to England face quarantine

Global  
 

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced that travellers arriving in England from seven Greek islands will need to self-isolate for 14 days from 4am on Wednesday.

It came as Mr Shapps also announced that England will start applying regional quarantine rules for international arrivals.

Report by Jonesia.

