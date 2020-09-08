Forebay Aquatic Center sees increase in customers during Labor Day

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 2 minutes ago

The Forebay Aquatic Center in Oroville says business increased this year even with the coronavirus pandemic.

Are heading out to the lake to escape these triple digit temperatures on this labor day.

The forebay aquatic center in oroville says despite the coronavirus pandemic - it's seen an increase in customers this year.

Action news now reporter kristian lopez looked into whether people are following the coronavirus guidelines.

Pkg angelica juenke/visiting aquatic center: it was wonderful, beautiful, and clean, it's such a wonderful activity where everyone can social distance.

Angelica juenke (jaynkie) came to the forebay aquatic center to get some relief from the heatãand in a wayãthe pandemic.

Angelica juenke/visiting aquatic center: right now there's a lot going on in the world, it's hard to find a sense of "normal" or "community" but a place like this....they follow the hygienic standards very well.

Ted wheeler/manager, forebay aquatic center: you can see our kayaks are spread out, the tables are spread out.

We are doing everything as far as following all of the state guidelines kristian stand up on a boat: ana is a worker here at the forebay aquatic center and she brought me out on one of these peddle boats, and it's been really fun, we have seen a lot of people on kayaks and paddle boards despite these smoky air conditions.

Ted wheeler/manager: people need an outlet to get out of the house and just do something.

We're here to make sure people have some place to go and something to do.

Angelica juenke/visiting aquatic center: it's great to decompress and connect with some of the things that help you feel a little more sane during all of this.

The forebay aquatic center says last year they made around 50- thousand dollars during labor day weekend but they have already doubled that this year.

The center will be open through the end of september.

A labor day tradition in chico looks a little different this year.

Thousands used to gather at irvine finch boat launch in glenn county to set off on a tube down the sacramento river..

