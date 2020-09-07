All-new Hyundai Kona N Line Design Preview

With the latest product enhancement, Kona will be available for the first time as an N Line version, combining fun to drive with an emotional appearance.

The Kona N Line stands out through its sporty front and rear end, body colour claddings, and specific diamond-cut wheel design.

The front end of Kona N Line is characterised by the dynamic features of the front bumper, harmoniously connected and unified with the body colour treatment of the wheel arch claddings.

Instead of the rugged skid plate of the new Kona, the N Line version features a characteristic N-style aerodynamic lip with low-lying corner fins for a road-hugging appearance.

Larger, more technical air intake features are further distinguished by a unique mesh design and surface treatment.