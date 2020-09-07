Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

All-new Hyundai Kona N Line Design Preview

Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 02:48s - Published
All-new Hyundai Kona N Line Design Preview

All-new Hyundai Kona N Line Design Preview

With the latest product enhancement, Kona will be available for the first time as an N Line version, combining fun to drive with an emotional appearance.

The Kona N Line stands out through its sporty front and rear end, body colour claddings, and specific diamond-cut wheel design.

The front end of Kona N Line is characterised by the dynamic features of the front bumper, harmoniously connected and unified with the body colour treatment of the wheel arch claddings.

Instead of the rugged skid plate of the new Kona, the N Line version features a characteristic N-style aerodynamic lip with low-lying corner fins for a road-hugging appearance.

Larger, more technical air intake features are further distinguished by a unique mesh design and surface treatment.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ElginHyundai

ElginHyundai The 2022 Hyundai Kona will wow you with its dazzling new design. https://t.co/gGUsbLzrv2 3 days ago

LatinoLdnOnt

Latino Canadian Comm More features, sharper design. The 2022 Kona looks pretty swell https://t.co/Zk00gDzvy7 3 days ago

BurnsHyundai

BurnsHyundai The new Hyundai #KONA gets a sleek and stylish design, plus an available sporty N Line trim. #BurnsHyundai Read Mo… https://t.co/sMcmwSzq0L 4 days ago

KukretiRavish

Ravish kukreti RT @autophareIND: Hyundai teased the Kona facelift recently and now the company has finally revealed what it will look like. Although the n… 4 days ago

Ancaster_Group

Ancaster Group Hyundai Motor has shared a glimpse of its upcoming new Kona and Kona N Line SUVs that express Hyundai’s Sensuous Sp… https://t.co/MtpPqv8Gjy 4 days ago

autophareIND

Auto Phare Hyundai teased the Kona facelift recently and now the company has finally revealed what it will look like. Although… https://t.co/tjDXsvfJok 5 days ago

TimesNow

TIMES NOW RT @TNTimesDrive: Hyundai Kona facelift and all-new Kona N Line SUV REVEALED -Kona Facelift gets a new front grille. -Kona N Line gets a d… 5 days ago

TNTimesDrive

Times Drive Hyundai Kona facelift and all-new Kona N Line SUV REVEALED -Kona Facelift gets a new front grille. -Kona N Line ge… https://t.co/WwldjoMKEe 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

New Hyundai Kona & All-new Hyundai Kona N Line Highlight clip [Video]

New Hyundai Kona & All-new Hyundai Kona N Line Highlight clip

With the latest product enhancement, Kona will be available for the first time as an N Line version, combining fun to drive with an emotional appearance. The Kona N Line stands out through its sporty..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:30Published
The new Volkswagen Golf 1.5 eTSI Design Preview [Video]

The new Volkswagen Golf 1.5 eTSI Design Preview

Already on the market: the new Golf 1.0 eTSI with 81 kW (110 PS) and the Golf 1.5 eTSI generating 110 kW (150 PS) – powered by the brand’s first 48 V mild hybrid drive (eTSI). Both engines are as..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:54Published
All-new Hyundai Kona Design Preview [Video]

All-new Hyundai Kona Design Preview

With a bold, progressive design and adventurous personality, Hyundai KONA has become an icon in its segment. Design updates, front and rear, give the new KONA a sleek, sophisticated look while keeping..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:17Published