Hong Kong Police Tackle 12-Year-Old Girl To The Ground

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Hong Kong Police Tackle 12-Year-Old Girl To The Ground
Hong Kong Police Tackle 12-Year-Old Girl To The Ground

Hong Kong police under fire for tackling 12-year-old girl caught up in protests

Hong Kong police under fire for tackling 12-year-old girl caught up in protests Hong Kong police came under fire after a viral video showed an officer in riot gear tackling a...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsFOXNews.com



AokiAkiHK

Aoki Aki😷 RT @ABC: Hong Kong police tackle to the ground a young girl whose family says was shopping for school items with them when they got caught… 57 seconds ago

sasyecat

#VoteBlueToSaveAmerica RT @adamgoldmanNYT: Outcry in Hong Kong After Police Tackle 12-Year-Old Girl https://t.co/Qg6F4bYVQj 1 minute ago

pwjmpa4V7q4BZfO

古拉伊 RT @BBCNewsAsia: Hong Kong protests: Police tackle 12-year-old girl to the ground https://t.co/fg4WnOE89W 3 minutes ago

Pevianigianluc2

Peviani gianluca RT @HongKongFP: The Hong Kong Committee on Children’s Rights has said it is "very concerned about the reported arrest of some underage pers… 3 minutes ago

Danson_HK

Danson HK RT @samuelmchu: If you are thinking about watching @DisneysMulan, first watch this video of @hkpoliceforce and then #boycottMulan. Hong… 3 minutes ago

PabloDataDS

Pablo "Outcry in Hong Kong After Police Tackle 12-Year-Old Girl" by BY TIFFANY MAY AND ELAINE YU via NYT https://t.co/aRxFqWoOVE 3 minutes ago

STEWARDmag

Steward Magazine Outcry in Hong Kong After Police Tackle 12-Year-Old Girl https://t.co/J37BCpjHxH 6 minutes ago

kmun03

Kwan Mun "Outcry in Hong Kong After Police Tackle 12-Year-Old Girl" by BY TIFFANY MAY AND ELAINE YU via NYT New York Times https://t.co/V3xy81qXf0 6 minutes ago


MP teen kills 10-year-old girl who repeatedly beat him in online game: Police [Video]

MP teen kills 10-year-old girl who repeatedly beat him in online game: Police

In a bizarre incident, a 11-year-old boy killed a 10-year-old girl in Indore because she would repeatedly defeat him in an online game, police said. The incident happened in Lasudia area where the boy..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:52Published
8-Year-Old Girl Killed In Canaryville Shooting [Video]

8-Year-Old Girl Killed In Canaryville Shooting

Police said someone in one vehicle sprayed bullets into another at 47th Street and Union Avenue, also wounding two adults. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:03Published
Hong Kong police clash with protesters over delayed legislative elections [Video]

Hong Kong police clash with protesters over delayed legislative elections

Police in Hong Kong made 300 arrests and fire pepper-spray balls at crowds of protesters on September 6. Footage shows demonstrators running from police forces as they attempt to disperse the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:25Published