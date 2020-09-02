Global  
 

UN urges Russia to carry out probe into Navalny case

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:06s
UN urges Russia to carry out probe into Navalny case

UN urges Russia to carry out probe into Navalny case

Alexei Navalny has been removed from a medically induced coma and is responding to speech, Berlin's Charite hospital said on Monday (September 7).

The hospital has been treating Navalny since he was airlifted to Germany after falling ill on a Russian domestic flight last month.


AP Top Stories September 7 P

 Here's the latest for Monday, September 7th: Labor Day unofficially kicks off fall campaign season; Russia's Navalny off induced coma, responsive; Brazil..
Putin critic Navalny has come out of coma, Berlin hospital says

 FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally to mark the 5th anniversary of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov's murder and to..
Alexei Navalny wakes from coma, German hospital confirms

 Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who Germany says was poisoned by a weapons-grade Novichok nerve agent, is now out of a medically induced coma and is..
Putin critic Navalny out of coma: Berlin hospital [Video]

Putin critic Navalny out of coma: Berlin hospital

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been removed from a medically induced coma and is responding to speech, Berlin's Charite hospital said in a statement on Monday. Francis Maguire reports.

Merkel won’t rule out halting pipeline project over Navalny case, says spokesman

 Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office has indicated she might be willing to rethink the fate of a German-Russian gas pipeline project in a sign of Berlin’s..
NATO agrees nerve agent used to try to kill Russia’s Navalny

 NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday condemned the “appalling assassination attempt” on Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny and called..
EU, UK sound alarm over Belarusian opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova’s ‘abduction,’ threaten sanctions

 European nations have expressed concerns over the fate of Maria Kolesnikova – one of Belarus’ leading opposition figures, apparently kidnapped in Minsk –..
Sunken WW2 cruiser found off Norway [Video]

Sunken WW2 cruiser found off Norway

The wreckage of a major German warship has been discovered off the coast of Norway some 80 years after it was sunk in a World War Two battle, Norwegian power grid operator Statnett and a maritime archaeologist said. Emer McCarthy reports.

Navalny case a serious problem for Kremlin: International spotlight means Russia has to transparently investigate & find answers

Navalny case a serious problem for Kremlin: International spotlight means Russia has to transparently investigate & find answers Russia now faces an urgent dilemma. As far as its Western partners are concerned, a prominent figure...
Russia says multiple hostile statements directed against Moscow over Navalny case

Russia says multiple hostile statements directed against Moscow over Navalny case Russia says multiple hostile statements have been directed against Moscow regarding the case of...
Merkel says Novichok poisoning of Russia’s Navalny was attempted murder

Chancellor Angela Merkel called the Navalny case "attempted murder with a nerve agent" adding that...
Russia has a case to answer over Navalny poisoning, says Dominic Raab [Video]

Russia has a case to answer over Navalny poisoning, says Dominic Raab

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said it was difficult to look beyond Russianstate involvement in the alleged Novichok poisoning of Kremlin critic AlexeiNavalny. Asked whether he thought the Russian..

Navalny: MEPs call for EU sanctions and international investigation into Novichok attack [Video]

Navalny: MEPs call for EU sanctions and international investigation into Novichok attack

"We remain extremely sceptical that Russian authorities are fit and willing to investigate the real background of this crime," more than 100 MEPs wrote in a letter.

Kremlin rejects Navalny poisoning accusations [Video]

Kremlin rejects Navalny poisoning accusations

The Kremlin on Thursday rejected accusations that Russia had been responsible for the poisoning of opposition politician Alexei Navalny and said it saw no grounds for sanctions to be imposed against..

