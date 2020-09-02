UN urges Russia to carry out probe into Navalny case
UN urges Russia to carry out probe into Navalny case
Alexei Navalny has been removed from a medically induced coma and is responding to speech,
Berlin's Charite hospital said on Monday (September 7).
The hospital has been treating Navalny since he was airlifted to
Germany after falling ill on a Russian domestic flight last month.
