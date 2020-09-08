Video Credit: KHSL - Published 3 minutes ago

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Sept.

What you need to know this Tuesday: PG&E shutoffs, school closures

Need to know to start your day.

Power safety shut-offs are now in effect for parts of our viewing area.

Pg&e began turning off power to tens of thousands of customers monday night due to high fire danger.

Once the so- called public safety power shutoffs are complete in the next couple of days, pg&e says 172-thousand customers will have been impacted across 22 counties.

And we are tracking potential school closures this morning due to those pg&e shut- offs..

Montgomery creek school will not have any classes today due tot he shut- off.

School reps also say pg&e will be setting up a community resource center in their parking lot..

Paradise unified says that school district will also be closed*if power is not restored by 7:00 a.m.

After days of record setting heat blasted much of the western u-s& strong winds are expected to fuel fires today.

But the state has already seen a record two million acres burn this year.

Peak fire season is typically september and october..

Wildfires are burning in more than a dozen states& including washington and colorado.

Breaking news this morning..

- a vegetation fire is now out after burning of highway 44 near tarmac road in redding... shascom says they got a call about the fire just after 3:30 this morning..

Redding fire rushed on scene and was able to quickly extinguish it.

Action news now is working to find what caused that fire..

Today the paradise town council is set to discuss whether to set december 4th as the official deadline for hazardous tree removal program..

That means that all fallen and some kinds of burnt trees on your property would need to be removed by december 4th.

Its part of a special meeting..

Starting at 5:45 this afternoon.

That meeting will be live streamed.

You're never more than 10