Vigo County commissioners vote to opt-out of payroll tax deferral for county employees

"vigo county"..

Is opting out "of the payroll tax deferral program".

"the commissioners" voted this morning "not" to take part "for county employees".

"the program"..

Would've suspended taxes for now..

But they would still be due "eventually".

"the commssioners said"..

That they did "not" feel the program was necessary "for the county".

That's because "employees" have "not" seen "a paycheck disruption" since "the pandemic started.