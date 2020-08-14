Google rolls out Android 11 for Google Pixel, other mobiles

Global  
 

Android 11 is all set to be launched today to a wide range of smartphones including OnePlus, Google Pixel, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Realme.

According to The Verge, the final version of the Android can now be downloaded on Pixel 2, 3, 3A, 4, 4A, OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro.

Google further said that it expects "more partners launching and upgrading devices over the coming months." The new version of Android brings a variety of new features to the mobile operating system with the biggest change being that the management of conversations by grouping notifications from messaging applications.

It adds a Facebook Messenger-style bubble interface making the conversations more accessible, reports The Verge.


