Some Henderson students returning for class in-person

Tonight -- henderson county students -- returning to the school buildings -- for the first time.

While they have been in class for nearly two weeks -- those lessons have been virtual.

44news reporter marisa patwa is at east heights elementary school -- with a look at how the district -- is easing back into the classroom.

Fifteen percent of henderson students returned to the classroom for extra hands on learning with their teachers with a focus specifically on inviting those in transitional grades.

"we invited all of our kindergartens and our first graders because we felt like they were priority as emerging readers and learners to be back in school with their teachers."

Freshmen are also getting some more attention.

"they've been in middle school and this is their first time going to the high school.

So, finding out more about their class schedules.

Finding out more about the layout of the high school-- it's a big building.

And just making sure that they are comfortable and ready for when they do return to in-person class.

And students struggling with not having the same counseling resources they would normally have in schools are also getting some extra mental health help "that's really important because we all know that its--kids crave being around other students and other people and they've been limited in this time.

So we hope to provide this opportunity just to be here and support them in that way."

Students lacking good access to virtual classrooms were also invited back "if they don't have good internet service then we can bring those students in and do that check and connect with them to see where.

They're at.

We're just really excited that throughout our district, kids are coming back into our building."

And later this december, students will be introduced to a new superintendent.

"so, i'm in a transitional role now.

I feel great about it.

And henderson county schools, ms. stanley and our staff have done such a fine job for preparing for these days.

And as we all say, nothing stops kernel pride.

Not even a pandemic."

As of now, henderson schools are scheduled to transition into their hybrid model of learning on september 28th which will include students rotating between in person instruction and digital learning.