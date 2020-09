Ban on off-shore drilling extended

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:13s - Published 6 days ago

President Donald Trump signed an order Tuesday to extend the moratorium on offshore oil drilling in Florida on the Gulf Coast and expanding the temporary ban to include drilling off the east coast of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.

NOW- ONE LOCAL ADVOCATE-HOPES THERES MORE PERMANENTACTION TO COME.

PKG CLEAN-CLEAR WATER OFF THE COAST OFFLORIDA- IS ONE OF OUR STATEBIGGEST DRAWS..

SUPPORTINGRECREATION, JOBS, AND THESTATETOURISM.“IF WE HAD OIL RIGSOUT HERE WHERE PEOPLE DIVE,YOU KNOW DURING LOBSTER SEASONHOW QUICKLY PEOPLE COME OUTHERE TO DIVE.

IMAGINE, JUSTIMAGINE IF THAT WAS OIL RIGS.THAT WOULD BE TERRIBLE”SHERRY PLYMALE WANTS TO KEEPOIL RIGS AS FAR AWAY FROMFLORIDA“WHEN YOU HAVE AN OIL SPILL,THE JOBS THAT ARE LOST.

ITWAY BEYOND THE OIL JOBS, ITTHE RESTAURANTS, ITPART OF OUR INDUSTRY THATSUSTAINS FLORIDA IS AFFECTEDAND AFFECTED FOR A LONG TIME”PLYMALE IN 2017 SAT ON THESTATEREVISION COMMITTEE& ITGROUP OF PEOPLE FROM ALL OVERTHE STATE WHO ARE APPOINTED TOREVIEW AND POSSIBLY REVISE THESTATEYEARS.

SHE WAS PROUD TO VOTETO ADD TO THE STATESCONSTITUTION- A BAN OF OFFSHORE DRILLING IN STATEWATERS.

PROTECTING FLORIDAWATERSAND THE WATERS WEST OF TGULFSTREAM IN THE ATLANTIC.“WE WILL ALWAYS HAVE THEABILITY TO FIGHT ANYONE THATWANTS TO COME HERE AND DRILL”PRESIDENT TRUMP NOW HELPING TOPROTECT THE WATERS BEYONDTHAT- SIGNING AN ORDER TOEXTEND A MORATORIUM ON OFFSHORE DRILLING IN FEDERALWATERS& THROUGH 2032.“IVERY GLAD THAT HE EXTENDED IT.THIS- AFTER THE PRESIDENT IN2018 ACTED TO EXPAND OFFSHOREDRILLING FROM THE ATLANTIC TOTHE ARCTIC OCEANS.

NOW- SHEHOPES ACTION IN THE FUTURE- ISEVEN MORE PERMANENT.

I WISHHOWEVER WE COULD GET A BILLTHAT JUST ENDED IT SO EVERYCOUPLE OF YEARS THIS DIDNCOME UP” TAG: WITHOUT THEEXTENSION- THE MORATORIUM ONOFF SHORE DRILLING WOULD HAVEEXPIRED IN 2022.