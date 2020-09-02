Global  
 

Thousands flee fire at migrant camp in Greece

Fire has swept through Greece’s largest refugee camp, which had been placedunder Covid-19 lockdown, leaving more than 12,000 migrants in emergency needof shelter on the island of Lesbos.

In dramatic scenes overnight, the migrantsat Moria refugee camp fled fires that broke out at multiple points and guttedmuch of the camp and surrounding hillside olive groves.


Lesbos Lesbos Regional unit in North Aegean, Greece

