Thousands flee fire at migrant camp in Greece
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Thousands flee fire at migrant camp in Greece
Fire has swept through Greece’s largest refugee camp, which had been placedunder Covid-19 lockdown, leaving more than 12,000 migrants in emergency needof shelter on the island of Lesbos.
In dramatic scenes overnight, the migrantsat Moria refugee camp fled fires that broke out at multiple points and guttedmuch of the camp and surrounding hillside olive groves.