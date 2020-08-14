Surfer killed in shark attack on Australia's Gold Coast

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:01s - Published
A 46-year-old Australian man died from a suspected shark attack while surfing off the country's Gold Coast, Queensland police said late on Tuesday, the first in the region in more than 60 years.


