ASEAN summit: South China Sea, coronavirus pandemic cast a shadow

Australian Envoy to India Barry O'Farrell said that Australia remained deeply concerned by actions in South China Sea that are destabilising and could provoke escalation. "We remain deeply concerned by actions in South China Sea that are destabilising and could provoke escalation. Last week, Australia launched a note with UN Secy Gen refusing China's unlawful maritime claims in the South China Sea. We stated what we said following a 2016 tribunal which ruled against China's claims. Australia rejects China's claims to historic rights and internal waters," said, O'Farrell to ANI.
External Affairs Minister (EAM), S Jaishankar addressed the 6th Roundtable of ASEAN-India Network of Think Tanks on August 20 via video conferencing. He stated that the cumulative loss to global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is approx 6.5 or 9.7% of global GDP from COVID crisis. "Impact of COVID19 has been beyond our collective imagination. Current estimates put cumulative loss in the range of $5.8 to $8.8 trillion or approx 6.5 to 9.7% of the global GDP. The contraction of world economy being predicted will surely be largest since great depression," said S Jaishankar. "World faces an unprecedented challenge. None of us have seen a crisis of this proportion before. Even after several months, the true extent of its destruction remains unclear," S Jaishankar added.
Health Ministers from member countries of the World Health Organisation (WHO) South-East Asia Region participated in a session to discuss measures to contain the Covid-19 outbreak. The 73rd Regional Committee Session of WHO South-East Asia from September 9-10 was held virtually via video conferencing. While addressing the session WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that Covid-19 vaccines will be available to all countries on equitable basis. He added that the WHO is committed to supporting all countries to reopen their societies. India’s Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also attended the session via video conference. Watch the full video for more details.
The studio lights dim, the band begins to strum, and it's showtime for a Singapore getai concert - a popular form of entertainment in southeast Asia that features songs, skits and over-the-top costumes to celebrate the dead. Gloria Tso has more.