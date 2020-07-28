Global  
 

ASEAN summit: South China Sea, coronavirus pandemic cast a shadow

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
ASEAN summit: South China Sea, coronavirus pandemic cast a shadow

ASEAN summit: South China Sea, coronavirus pandemic cast a shadow

Southeast Asia's top diplomats to discuss coronavirus pandemic and rising tensions in South China Sea in online summit.


Taiwan Shot Down Chinese Fighter Jet? China’s Def Ministry Says No

 Slamming reports, the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of China said that claims that a China’s Sukhoi Su-35 fighter plane was shot down by Taiwan..
WorldNews

China Warns of “Accidental” Military Confrontation with US

 China’s military has warned of an unintentional military confrontation with the US if it does not halt its naval operations in the South China Sea, insisting..
WorldNews

How Shinzo Abe's exit could threaten regional stability and Japan's alliance with the US

 (CNN)Rumors concerning Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's health had circulated for weeks, and while his resignation on Friday could not have come as a..
WorldNews
Australia refused China's unlawful claims in South China Sea at UN: Australian Envoy [Video]

Australia refused China's unlawful claims in South China Sea at UN: Australian Envoy

Australian Envoy to India Barry O'Farrell said that Australia remained deeply concerned by actions in South China Sea that are destabilising and could provoke escalation. "We remain deeply concerned by actions in South China Sea that are destabilising and could provoke escalation. Last week, Australia launched a note with UN Secy Gen refusing China's unlawful maritime claims in the South China Sea. We stated what we said following a 2016 tribunal which ruled against China's claims. Australia rejects China's claims to historic rights and internal waters," said, O'Farrell to ANI.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

COVID crisis causes 6.5 to 9.7% cumulative loss to global GDP: EAM [Video]

COVID crisis causes 6.5 to 9.7% cumulative loss to global GDP: EAM

External Affairs Minister (EAM), S Jaishankar addressed the 6th Roundtable of ASEAN-India Network of Think Tanks on August 20 via video conferencing. He stated that the cumulative loss to global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is approx 6.5 or 9.7% of global GDP from COVID crisis. "Impact of COVID19 has been beyond our collective imagination. Current estimates put cumulative loss in the range of $5.8 to $8.8 trillion or approx 6.5 to 9.7% of the global GDP. The contraction of world economy being predicted will surely be largest since great depression," said S Jaishankar. "World faces an unprecedented challenge. None of us have seen a crisis of this proportion before. Even after several months, the true extent of its destruction remains unclear," S Jaishankar added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:36Published

‘Covid-19 vaccines will be available to all countries on equitable basis’: WHO Chief [Video]

‘Covid-19 vaccines will be available to all countries on equitable basis’: WHO Chief

Health Ministers from member countries of the World Health Organisation (WHO) South-East Asia Region participated in a session to discuss measures to contain the Covid-19 outbreak. The 73rd Regional Committee Session of WHO South-East Asia from September 9-10 was held virtually via video conferencing. While addressing the session WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that Covid-19 vaccines will be available to all countries on equitable basis. He added that the WHO is committed to supporting all countries to reopen their societies. India’s Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also attended the session via video conference. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:32Published
Singapore's concert for the dead goes online [Video]

Singapore's concert for the dead goes online

The studio lights dim, the band begins to strum, and it's showtime for a Singapore getai concert - a popular form of entertainment in southeast Asia that features songs, skits and over-the-top costumes to celebrate the dead. Gloria Tso has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:59Published

Thailand’s new finance minister resigns amid economic crisis

 BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s recently appointed finance minister, Predee Daochai, has resigned as the government struggles to pull Southeast Asia’s..
WorldNews

ASEAN talks tackle pandemic, sea feud amid U.S.-China rivalry

Southeast Asia’s top diplomats held their annual talks by video Wednesday to discuss the immense...
Japan Today - Published


