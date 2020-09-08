Lesbos' migrants sleep on the streets after fire at Moria camp

Fire has swept through Greece’s largest refugee camp, which had been placedunder Covid-19 lockdown, leaving more than 12,000 migrants in emergency needof shelter on the island of Lesbos. In dramatic scenes overnight, the migrantsat Moria refugee camp fled fires that broke out at multiple points and guttedmuch of the camp and surrounding hillside olive groves.
Holidaymakers travel back to the UK from Mykonos to London Heathrow just hoursbefore the Government deadline to have to self-isolate for 14 days comes intoforce. Brits returning from seven Greek Islands will have to quarantine as of4am Wednesday morning.
