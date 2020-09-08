Global  
 

Lesbos' migrants sleep on the streets after fire at Moria camp

Lesbos' migrants sleep on the streets after fire at Moria camp

Lesbos' migrants sleep on the streets after fire at Moria camp

Thousands of migrants slept on the streets on the Greek island of Lesbos after being evacuated from their camp as fires broke out early on Wednesday.

Thousands flee fire at migrant camp in Greece [Video]

Thousands flee fire at migrant camp in Greece

Fire has swept through Greece’s largest refugee camp, which had been placedunder Covid-19 lockdown, leaving more than 12,000 migrants in emergency needof shelter on the island of Lesbos. In dramatic scenes overnight, the migrantsat Moria refugee camp fled fires that broke out at multiple points and guttedmuch of the camp and surrounding hillside olive groves.

Fire breaks out at Greece's largest migrant camp, Moria, on Lesbos

 Migrants are being evacuated from the camp as firefighters tackle the large blaze.
Covid 19 lockdown: Fire rages through Greece's biggest refugee camp

 A major overnight fire swept through Greece's largest refugee camp, that had been placed under Covid-19 lockdown, leaving more than 12,000 migrants in emergency..
Moria migrants: Fire destroys Greece's largest camp on Lesbos

Migrants fled with what they could carry as fire spread through the camp on the island of Lesbos.
Migrants flee after fire breaks out in camp [Video]

Migrants flee after fire breaks out in camp

The cause of the fire is still unclear. The camp in Lesbos, Greece, hosts 12,000 migrants, more than four times its capacity.

