Apple Announces iPhone 12 Event

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Apple Announces iPhone 12 Event
Apple's virtual event will take place September 15th at 1 pm ET.

Apple TV app now available on Vizio TVs

The Apple TV app is now available on Vizio SmartCast TVs to customers in the US and Canada, Vizio announced today. With the app, you can..
The Verge
Apple Unveils First Episode of 'Oprah's Book Club' Podcast | THR News

Apple Unveils First Episode of 'Oprah's Book Club' Podcast | THR News

Apple and Oprah Winfrey have expanded their partnership into podcasting.

Apple fires back in Fortnite App Store battle

 The tech giant said its dispute with the firm behind the game was a "basic disagreement over money".
BBC News

Apple will seek damages from Epic Games for breach of App Store contract

Apple will seek damages against Epic Games for allegedly breaching its contract with the iOS App Store, in a..
The Verge

Apple announces iPhone 12 event for September 15th

Apple announces iPhone 12 event for September 15th Apple has announced its annual iPhone announcement event for September 15th at 1PM ET / 10AM PT,...
Top Stories: Late October Apple Event?, iPhone 12 Pro in Dark Blue, 12-Inch MacBook With A14X Chip

Normally we'd be zeroed in on Apple's annual iPhone event at this time, but with things still up in...
Apple's September 15 Event Said to Be Focused on iPad and Apple Watch, Not iPhones

Apple this morning announced an event that's set to be held on September 15, and since Apple holds an...
Apple Officially Schedules Product Event

What To Expect From Apple Event On Sept. 8

Wedbush: Apple Could Surge 40%

Financial company Wedbush said Apple is set to surge 40% on a "once in a decade" opportunity over the next year. According to Business Insider Apple could benefit from a massive upgrade cycle for its..

