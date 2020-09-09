Kids Who Care: Meet Jaxton Orr

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 4 minutes ago

Now he's combined his fishing efforts with philanthropy.

Homestead High School senior Jaxton Orr's love for fishing started with his father.

At thirteen, a young fisherman hauled in a record breaking catch.now at seventeen, he's competing in national fishing tournaments.

Fox 55's mallory beard introduces a local teen whose biggest catch is how he's reeling in dollars for charities in tonight's kids who care.

Jaxton orr//everett lake "when i was five years old everyday after school i'd always look forward to my dad getting home from work."

They'd spend hours on the lake near his grandparents house in columbia city ?nats?

Or nearby ponds in fort wayne.

Jaxton orr//everett lake "we'd just go to our neighborhood ponds and fish for catfish and bass just using round reel, line, and a hot dog it's just having a good time.

And it's just escalated ever since then."

Jaxton began fishing competitively after breaking a record catching a gar at age thirtheen.

His dad says the rest was history.

Jim orr//jaxton's father "i'm extremely proud of jaxton."

But jim orr says his son has blended community efforts with his sport on his own terms. making philanthropy apart of his name.

Jim orr//jaxton's father "he decided that he wanted to do his own charity tournament.

So we kind of sat down together and came up with the acronym of katch that's spelled k-a-t-c-h."

Jaxton'x katch and release charity tournament is in its third year.

The anglers, or fishers that place in the top six will choose a charity where their winnings will go instead of receiving prize money.

Jim orr//jaxton's father "jaxton will be the one writing the checks to these charities.

Anglers have chosen anything under the sun.

Sometimes it's a family close to them that could use and extra lift."

Jaxton says 162 anglers already signed up for the three day tournament starting septemer eleventh.

As for how he's feeling... jaxton orr//everett lake "at the end of the day, it's an experience that i'll forever remember."

In allen county i'm mallory beard fox 55 news.

