The Los Angeles Clippers' Inglewood Basketball and Entertainment Center (IBEC) received final approval from the Inglewood City Council Tuesday and will begin construction next summer.



Related videos from verified sources Fort Myers construction sites under investigation



Two Fort Myers construction sites under investigation after reports of materials leaching into Caloosahatchee river. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:50 Published 11 hours ago Wasco city council members rescind approval to close 6th street



Wasco city council members rescind approval to close 6th street Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 01:46 Published 1 week ago BREAKING Lionel Messi To Join Man City After Official Transfer Request! Transfer Talk



Welcome back to another edition of Transfer Talk, the show where we bring you all the best news and gossip doing the rounds in the world of Football. Our headline story is all about Chelsea, and the.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 09:42 Published 2 weeks ago