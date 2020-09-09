Skip Bayless weighs in on Jokic's response to Pat Beverly over 'flailing' allegations | UNDISPUTED
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 01:59s - Published
Patrick Beverley thinks that Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic needs to toughen up.
Beverley said Jokic 'presents the same thing that Luka presents.
A lot of flailing, puts a lot of pressure on the referees to make the right calls.'
Jokic, who had 32 points in the Game 3 loss, responded with 'they had 26 free throws.
We had 10.
I am just showing the ref it is a foul.'
Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about the incident.