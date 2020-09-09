Skip Bayless weighs in on Jokic's response to Pat Beverly over 'flailing' allegations | UNDISPUTED

Patrick Beverley thinks that Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic needs to toughen up.

Beverley said Jokic 'presents the same thing that Luka presents.

A lot of flailing, puts a lot of pressure on the referees to make the right calls.'

Jokic, who had 32 points in the Game 3 loss, responded with 'they had 26 free throws.

We had 10.

I am just showing the ref it is a foul.'

Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about the incident.