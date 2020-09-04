Kashmir locals react to border tensions | Eyewitness to troop movement | Oneindia News

Amid simmering tensions with China at the Line of Actual Control, India has been transporting an unprecedented number of troops to the frontiers.

This week, an Army convoy of at least 300 vehicles passed on the highway connecting Kashmir with Kargil.

We visited the Gund area on the Srinagar-Leh highway, where locals have been witness to the increased military movement and we spoke to a few, who have this to say.

#Kashmir #IndiaChinaTensions #MilitaryMovement