Nintendo Ramping Up Switch Production

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:26s
Nintendo reportedly boosts Switch production as new model looms

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Nintendo is said to be increasing its Switch production again, with a new Bloomberg report saying the..
The Verge

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is a new Zelda action game for the Switch

 The next Legend of Zelda adventure is coming very soon. Today, Nintendo revealed a new title called Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, which will launch on the..
The Verge

Nintendo explored making a portable Switch-style GameCube, leak suggests

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Before Nintendo released the Switch, the company had early plans to create a similar handheld based on its..
The Verge
Nintendo reportedly boosts Switch production as new model looms

Nintendo is said to be increasing its Switch production again, with a new Bloomberg report saying the company is boosting output to deal with ongoing hardware shortages.
The Verge - Published Also reported by The Next Web, Indian Express


Nintendo is ramping production to deal with Switch hardware shortages

Nintendo is boosting Switch production again to keep up with high demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.
engadget - Published Also reported by The Next Web



