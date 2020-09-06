Nintendo Ramping Up Switch Production

Alenhart RT @nintendolife: Rumour: Nintendo Is Ramping Up Switch Production (Again) https://t.co/RT3Siulh5B #Repost #NintendoSwitch #Rumours https:/… 26 minutes ago

Nintendo Life Rumour: Nintendo Is Ramping Up Switch Production (Again) https://t.co/RT3Siulh5B #Repost #NintendoSwitch #Rumours https://t.co/FLD24SNaB9 54 minutes ago

DSMWcom Nintendo is ramping production to deal with Switch hardware shortages https://t.co/iaIX7GSrmB 2 hours ago

Ingeniero Patricio Camilo Nintendo is ramping production to deal with Switch hardware shortages https://t.co/7V7m2mDxjR 4 hours ago

Super Mario Fan RT @nintendolife: Rumour: Nintendo Is Ramping Up Switch Production (Again) https://t.co/RT3Siulh5B #NintendoSwitch #Rumours https://t.co/8A… 4 hours ago

Super Mario Fan RT @NintendoNews: Rumour: Nintendo Is Ramping Up Switch Production (Again) [via Nintendo Life] https://t.co/cbEtDxAFoz #NintendoSwitch 4 hours ago

@easyworldnews RT @easyjanjansen: Nintendo is ramping production to deal with Switch hardware shortages - Engadget https://t.co/nbrt6tWdgV #guestpost #glo… 4 hours ago