Rhea arrest: Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, others come out in support

A section of Bollywood has come out in support of Rhea Chakraborty following her arrest.

Several celebrities demanded justice for Rhea by posting quote on 'smashing patriarchy'.

Vidya Balan, Shibani Dandekar, Anurag Kashyap and others shared a quote on social media.

The quote was written on Rhea's t-shirt that she had worn on Tuesday.

On the same day, Rhea was quizzed for the third time by NCB following which the arrest was made.

While Dia Mirza, Abhay Deol, Huma Qureshi posted only the quote, Vidya Balan, Radhika Madan complimented the quote with #JusticeForRhea.

Sonam Kapoor, on the other hand, penned down a quote on 'witch hunt' by American novelist Walter Kirn.

Film producer Nikhil Dwivedi lent support to Rhea and shared his wish to work with her.

Rhea was arrested by NCB on Tuesday in a drug case linked with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.