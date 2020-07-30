Rhea arrest: Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, others come out in support

Nation celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi festival with fervour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings to people on the occasion. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Piyush Goyal also wished people on Ganesh Chaturthi. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray performed puja at his official residence Varsha. Thackeray was accompanied by wife Rashmi, sons Aaditya and Tejas. This year, the festival is celebrated in a subdued manner in view of Covid pandemic. On the occasion, temples and Ganpati idols have been beautifully decorated. Devotees are visiting the temples to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha. Priests at temples across the country performed 'arti' and 'hawan' of Bappa. They were seen wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing. Bollywood celebrities have extended wishes to their fans. Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher, Vidya Balan, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar wished their fans on the occasion. Actors shared glimpses of their celebration and urged fans to follow Covid norms. Ganesh Chaturthi festivities continue for 11 days and devotees bid adieu to Bappa by immersing the idols in water.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sanya Malhotra talked about being a 'huge Vidya Balan fan', working with her on Shakuntala Devi and getting pranked. She also weighed in on the insider-outsider debate and allegations of lobbying in Bollywood awards shows.
Rhea Chakraborty, arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in drug-related case linked to her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death, moved a bail plea before a sessions court in Mumbai. This is Rhea's second attempt to seek release after a magistrate court on Tuesday refused to grant her bail. After her arrest on Tuesday, Rhea was taken for a medical check-up and Covid-19 test, following which she spent the night at NCB's office in south Mumbai and was shifted to Byculla jail on Wednesday morning. NCB has claimed in the remand application that Rhea used to procure drugs for Sushant's consumption. The agency has also claimed that Rhea used to manage finances for drug procurement along with the late actor. Officials at NCB had said that they will not be seeking Rhea Chakraborty's custody but will oppose if she seeks bail. Rhea’s arrest comes days after NCB arrested her brother Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and his house help Dipesh Sawant. Rhea, the late actor's girlfriend and her family is also being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement directorate in connection with the Sushant Rajput death case.
Actress Kangana Ranaut fulfilled her promise to the Maharashtra government and returned to Mumbai today amidst tight Y category security. But while she traveled the BMC officials made a big move and demolished her Bandra office on Wednesday morning. On the other hand, after actress Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest and bail rejection yesterday she was moved to the Byculla jail today where will remain in custody till 22 September. For more updates watch Daily Punch.
Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on September 09 came in support of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on BMC action of demolition of her office in Mumbai. Nirupam said that he doesn't support her statement on Maharashtra and Mumbai but the way Shiv Sena is chasing her is not appropriate. "There was no need of demolition at Kangana's office. It is clear that it is an act of vengeance."
After Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials carried out demolition drive at Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai, some residents came in support of the 'Queen' star and protested against BMC. They raised their voices against the illegal demolition of Kangana's office. Recently, Kangana Ranaut's lawyer has filed a plea in High Court against the demolition drive. Earlier, in the day, Kangana landed in Mumbai.