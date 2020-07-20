Dune's First Trailer Is Beautiful

Global  
 

The spice must flow.

The dynamic first trailer is here for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, which brings a star-studded cast to a harsh desert planet where they juggle honor, power, and faith—and one young man’s fate could save or destroy them all.

The nearly three-minute trailer promises a gorgeous sci-fi saga, enhanced by Villeneuve’s fantastic direction and use of location shots and set pieces over CGI.

See for yourself... Based on the groundbreaking novel by Frank Herbert, this latest adaptation of Dune stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, the young son of Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac) and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), a member of the Bene Gesserit order.


