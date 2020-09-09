Casey's partners with Feeding America to keep American kids fed
Fully effective".
"feeding america"..
Estimates..
That "18"-million children will experience hunger this year.
"you-at-home" can help keep food on their tables.
"casey's general stores" hopes to donate "10"-million meals across its "16"-state footprint.
"the company" is a partner "of feeding america".
Here's where you-at-home come into play..
You can donate change..
By rounding-up your in-store purchases "at casey's".
Or, buy "a coca-cola" "4"-pack for "5"-dollars "at casey's".
"1"-dollar will go directly "to feeding america"..
Up to "50"-thousand-dollars.
"donations" will benefit "58"-"food banks"