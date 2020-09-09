Global  
 

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Casey's partners with Feeding America to keep American kids fed

Fully effective".

"feeding america"..

Estimates..

That "18"-million children will experience hunger this year.

"you-at-home" can help keep food on their tables.

"casey's general stores" hopes to donate "10"-million meals across its "16"-state footprint.

"the company" is a partner "of feeding america".

Here's where you-at-home come into play..

You can donate change..

By rounding-up your in-store purchases "at casey's".

Or, buy "a coca-cola" "4"-pack for "5"-dollars "at casey's".

"1"-dollar will go directly "to feeding america"..

Up to "50"-thousand-dollars.

"donations" will benefit "58"-"food banks"




