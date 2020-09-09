Casey's partners with Feeding America to keep American kids fed Video Credit: WTHI - Published 2 minutes ago Casey's partners with Feeding America to keep American kids fed 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Fully effective". "feeding america".. Estimates.. That "18"-million children will experience hunger this year. "you-at-home" can help keep food on their tables. "casey's general stores" hopes to donate "10"-million meals across its "16"-state footprint. "the company" is a partner "of feeding america". Here's where you-at-home come into play.. You can donate change.. By rounding-up your in-store purchases "at casey's". Or, buy "a coca-cola" "4"-pack for "5"-dollars "at casey's". "1"-dollar will go directly "to feeding america".. Up to "50"-thousand-dollars. "donations" will benefit "58"-"food banks"





You Might Like

Tweets about this

