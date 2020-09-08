Global  
 

The Secret Dare to Dream Movie trailer

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:27s - Published
The Secret Dare to Dream Movie trailer

The Secret Dare to Dream Movie trailer

The Secret Dare to Dream Film trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Based on the groundbreaking best-selling book by Rhonda Byrne, The Secret: Dare to Dream follows Miranda (Katie Holmes), a young widow trying to make ends meet while raising her three children and dating her boyfriend (Jerry O’Connell).

A devastating storm brings an enormous challenge and a mysterious man, Bray (Josh Lucas), into Miranda’s life.

Bray reignites the family’s spirit but, unbeknownst to Miranda, also holds an important secret — one that will change everything.

With its timeless messages of hope, compassion, and gratitude, The Secret: Dare to Dream is an inspiring and heartwarming film that shows how positive thoughts can transform our lives.

Believe Again.

The Secret: Dare to Dream arrives on Blu-ray™ (plus DVD) and DVD September 22 from Lionsgate.

It will be available on Digital and On Demand September 15th.


thepunwani

Gunjan Punwani 'The Secret: Dare to Dream' is a good movie but it doesn't define the concept of The Book. It doesn't talk much ab… https://t.co/byxVLsGIma 2 days ago

comebackking_

Ryan Momz The Secret: Dare to dream. 2020 movie. Romance drama.. https://t.co/e7Rrx5q0F5 3 days ago

Santtwtr

Santhosh @NetflixIndia #NetflixMatchMaker The Secret - Dare to Dream , movie 4 days ago

briantruitt

Brian Truitt @brockwilbur Anyone who says Antebellum is the worst movie of the year has not had the pleasure of The Secret: Dare to Dream. 6 days ago

Keshukumar00

Keshu RT @Fandango: Whoa! @BillandTed3 was the most popular movie for all of August! 1 Bill & Ted Face The Music 2 The Tax Collector 3 The Secre… 1 week ago

ElderZiso

CollegeDropout🎓 your best 2020 movie so far? Me :The Secret Dare To Dream👌 1 week ago

PicassoSummer

RocketSummer @DerrenBrown thought you would be so excited for this New Movie! Ok ok I wont keep it a "secret". Surely you have… https://t.co/9mqzqOoVqF 1 week ago


