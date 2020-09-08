The Secret Dare to Dream Movie trailer

The Secret Dare to Dream Film trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Based on the groundbreaking best-selling book by Rhonda Byrne, The Secret: Dare to Dream follows Miranda (Katie Holmes), a young widow trying to make ends meet while raising her three children and dating her boyfriend (Jerry O’Connell).

A devastating storm brings an enormous challenge and a mysterious man, Bray (Josh Lucas), into Miranda’s life.

Bray reignites the family’s spirit but, unbeknownst to Miranda, also holds an important secret — one that will change everything.

With its timeless messages of hope, compassion, and gratitude, The Secret: Dare to Dream is an inspiring and heartwarming film that shows how positive thoughts can transform our lives.

Believe Again.

The Secret: Dare to Dream arrives on Blu-ray™ (plus DVD) and DVD September 22 from Lionsgate.

It will be available on Digital and On Demand September 15th.