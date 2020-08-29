Dia Mirza, Ankita Lokhande voice support for Kangana, condemn property demolition

Indian wrestler and member of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Babita Phogat came out in support of Kangana Ranaut. Amid the ongoing conflict between Kangana Ranaut and Maharashtra government, Babita Phogat urged people to support Kangana Ranaut. "Uddhav govt's action against Kangana Ranaut shows that they are frustrated. They can't scare Kangana. She is fearless," said Babita Phogat.
After Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials carried out demolition drive at Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai, some residents came in support of the 'Queen' star and protested against BMC. They raised their voices against the illegal demolition of Kangana's office. Recently, Kangana Ranaut's lawyer has filed a plea in High Court against the demolition drive. Earlier, in the day, Kangana landed in Mumbai.
In today's biggest development in Sushant Singh Rajput case, Narcotics Control Bureau arrested late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the drug angle related to the case. Reactions started pouring in soon after the arrest. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti welcomed Rhea's arrest and said 'God is with us'. Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande reacted to the tweet. Reacting to Rhea's arrest, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said NCB must have found evidence against her. Pandey had initiated the criminal case against Rhea before handing it over to the CBI. Calling it a 'travesty of justice', Rhea's lawyer said three central agencies hounding a single woman just because she was in love with a drug addict who was suffering from mental health issues.
As probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case intensified, Rhea CHakraborty made some big charges in back-to-back interviews. Sushant’s father, KK Singh, in an FIR, has accused Rhea of abetting the actor’s suicide and misappropriating his funds, among other allegations. From Sushant's drug use to his strained relationship with his father, here are some of the biggest revelations made by the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Watch the full video for more details.
A section of Bollywood has come out in support of Rhea Chakraborty following her arrest. Several celebrities demanded justice for Rhea by posting quote on 'smashing patriarchy'. Vidya Balan, Shibani Dandekar, Anurag Kashyap and others shared a quote on social media. The quote was written on Rhea's t-shirt that she had worn on Tuesday. On the same day, Rhea was quizzed for the third time by NCB following which the arrest was made. While Dia Mirza, Abhay Deol, Huma Qureshi posted only the quote, Vidya Balan, Radhika Madan complimented the quote with #JusticeForRhea. Sonam Kapoor, on the other hand, penned down a quote on 'witch hunt' by American novelist Walter Kirn. Film producer Nikhil Dwivedi lent support to Rhea and shared his wish to work with her. Rhea was arrested by NCB on Tuesday in a drug case linked with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.
Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on September 09 came in support of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on BMC action of demolition of her office in Mumbai. Nirupam said that he doesn't support her statement on Maharashtra and Mumbai but the way Shiv Sena is chasing her is not appropriate. "There was no need of demolition at Kangana's office. It is clear that it is an act of vengeance."
Rhea Chakraborty, arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in drug-related case linked to her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death, moved a bail plea before a sessions court in Mumbai. This is Rhea's second attempt to seek release after a magistrate court on Tuesday refused to grant her bail. After her arrest on Tuesday, Rhea was taken for a medical check-up and Covid-19 test, following which she spent the night at NCB's office in south Mumbai and was shifted to Byculla jail on Wednesday morning. NCB has claimed in the remand application that Rhea used to procure drugs for Sushant's consumption. The agency has also claimed that Rhea used to manage finances for drug procurement along with the late actor. Officials at NCB had said that they will not be seeking Rhea Chakraborty's custody but will oppose if she seeks bail. Rhea’s arrest comes days after NCB arrested her brother Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and his house help Dipesh Sawant. Rhea, the late actor's girlfriend and her family is also being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement directorate in connection with the Sushant Rajput death case.
