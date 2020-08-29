Dia Mirza, Ankita Lokhande voice support for Kangana, condemn property demolition

Bollywood celebrities voiced their support for Kangana Ranaut after the Queen actor’s office was partially demolished by officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

A bunch of Kangana's industry colleagues questioned motives behind the move.

Actors Dia Mirza, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharya joined the chorus of support.

Ankita Lokhande also came out in support of Kangana.

In a tweet, Ankita called Kangana a ‘braveheart’.

Actors Himanshi Khurana, Sonal Vengurlekar lended their support for the Queen actor.

Filmmakers Apurva Asrani, Hansal Mehta condemned the demolition incident.

Kangana's Mumbai office was partially demolished by BMC on Wednesday.

The demolition was carried out on the basis of structural violations.

