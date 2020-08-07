US Presidents & controversial Nobel Prize wins | Oneindia News

Global  
 

US President Donald Trump has been nominated for a second time for the Nobel Peace Prize, but he is not the first US President to be named as a candidate for the honour.

If Trump does win the Prize, he will be the fifth US President to do so, following Theodore Roosevelt in 1906, Woodrow Wilson in 1920, Jimmy Carter in 2002 and Barack Obama in 2009.

Many of these presidents had their share of controversies for being awarded the coveted prize.

