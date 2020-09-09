California wildfires turn sky RED | Apocalyptic sights in US | Oneindia News

The skies of San Fransisco and the US West Coast have turned orange-red after smoke from multiple wildfires completely blocked out sunlight on Wednesday.

Residents woke up to what many were calling a doomsday or apocalyptic morning.

Social media was flooded with pictures of red tinted skies in California, where morning turned into night due to the thick blanket of smoke and ash.

