Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

California wildfires turn sky RED | Apocalyptic sights in US | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:29s - Published
California wildfires turn sky RED | Apocalyptic sights in US | Oneindia News

California wildfires turn sky RED | Apocalyptic sights in US | Oneindia News

The skies of San Fransisco and the US West Coast have turned orange-red after smoke from multiple wildfires completely blocked out sunlight on Wednesday.

Residents woke up to what many were calling a doomsday or apocalyptic morning.

Social media was flooded with pictures of red tinted skies in California, where morning turned into night due to the thick blanket of smoke and ash.

Watch this.

#CaliforniaWildfires #SanFransisco #Apocalypse


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Oregon fires turn the sky orange and fill the air with smoke [Video]

Oregon fires turn the sky orange and fill the air with smoke

Fires in Oregon turned the sky orange and filled the air with thick smoke on Wednesday (September 9). Footage shows a cyclist riding through the choking smog while using a protective face. While..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:25Published
Eerie, Red Sky Over Bay Area Taking A Toll On Our Mental Health [Video]

Eerie, Red Sky Over Bay Area Taking A Toll On Our Mental Health

Waking up to what looks like Mars is taking a toll on many people's mental health. Joe Vazquez reports how the eerie scene is giving them apocalypse anxiety.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:57Published
Oregon sky turns apocalyptic red by raging wildfires [Video]

Oregon sky turns apocalyptic red by raging wildfires

Wildfires in Santiam Canyon, Oregon, have turned the sky hellish red in surrounding areas. Footage from the town of Salem shows the terrifying scene on Tuesday evening (September 8). Fire crews have..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:24Published