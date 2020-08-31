Global  
 

Lady Gaga's grandmother helped her get back up after she was raped

Lady Gaga’s grandmother helped her get back up after she was raped

Lady Gaga’s grandmother helped her get back up after she was raped

Lady Gaga has credited her grandmother for helping her get back up after she was raped.


