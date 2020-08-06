|
Gabeira breaks women's big wave record with Nazare giant
VIDEO SHOWS: FILE OF WORLD SURF LEAGUE'S XXL BIGGEST WAVE WINNER MAYA GABEIRA IN ACTION RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: NAZARE, PORTUGAL (FILE - FEBRUARY 11, 2020) (WORLD SURF LEAGUE - SEE
