Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gabeira breaks women's big wave record with Nazare giant

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Gabeira breaks women's big wave record with Nazare giant

Gabeira breaks women's big wave record with Nazare giant

VIDEO SHOWS: FILE OF WORLD SURF LEAGUE'S XXL BIGGEST WAVE WINNER MAYA GABEIRA IN ACTION RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: NAZARE, PORTUGAL (FILE - FEBRUARY 11, 2020) (WORLD SURF LEAGUE - SEE


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Fernando Gabeira Fernando Gabeira Brazilian politician


Maya Gabeira Maya Gabeira Brazilian surfer


Nazaré, Portugal Nazaré, Portugal Municipality in Centro, Portugal


Portugal Portugal Country in Southwestern Europe

Mourinho excited to have Bale - 'one of the best in Europe' [Video]

Mourinho excited to have Bale - 'one of the best in Europe'

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is very happy with the signings of Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon but the Portuguese says he wants more players before the transfer window closes.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 06:25Published
Liverpool sign Portugal forward Jota from Wolves [Video]

Liverpool sign Portugal forward Jota from Wolves

Liverpool complete the signing of Portugal forward Diogo Jota from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a long-term contract.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:03Published

Hurricane season runs out of names, moves on to Greek alphabet

 Forecasters are forced to use the Greek alphabet for subtropical storm Alpha, which is bearing down on Portugal.
CBS News

Microsoft will have more than 150 xCloud games when it launches tomorrow

 Microsoft is revealing today that the company will have more than 150 games to stream through its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription service tomorrow. Known..
The Verge

Killer whales ramming boats in Spain and Portugal leave scientists baffled

 Killer whales have been ramming yachts and boats and injuring sailors off the coast of Portugal and Spain.Scientists cannot explain what is causing this sudden..
New Zealand Herald

Tweets about this

lover_spyder

Spyder- Lover Gabeira breaks women's big wave record with Nazare giant. Brazilian daredevil Maya Gabeira has improved her own wor… https://t.co/nrwNN2zKIu 4 days ago

Isis_Win

Isis - Reasoning and education can save us from us Brazilian woman Maya Gabeira breaks all times surfing records. A 73'.5 wave in Nazare, Portugal improving her previ… https://t.co/OT3ct5XMRU 6 days ago

BearsLegacy

John Revitte Gabeira breaks women's big wave record with Nazare giant https://t.co/fD95VsMPwQ via @Yahoo 1 week ago

2ballads2

仙台波情報@相互フォロー Surfing: Gabeira breaks women's big wave record with Nazare giant https://t.co/G9df6OMKLs 1 week ago

barbaraApape

Barbara Pape Some not apocalyptic news: Gabeira breaks not only women's big wave record at Nazare, she surfs the biggest wave of… https://t.co/XyzyyiE7bm 1 week ago

racetrackandy

Andy Asaro Gabeira breaks women's big wave record with Nazare giant https://t.co/BZQg1JhWni via @Yahoo 1 week ago

qo_na

qona “Surfing: Gabeira breaks women's big wave record with Nazare giant” : https://t.co/9weY7fnrTI 1 week ago

nkoremedia

Nkore States Media Surfing: Gabeira breaks women’s big wave record with Nazare giant https://t.co/8BTPXIRJzd 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Brazilian surfer engulfed by colossal wave which could break world record [Video]

Brazilian surfer engulfed by colossal wave which could break world record

Brazilian pro surfer Maya Gabeira was flattened by a colossal wave in Portugal which, according to the filmer, could possibly be a new world record. Footage filmed on February 11 in Nazaré,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:50Published